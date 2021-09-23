In battle for better range, BMW may have other priorities. Here's why

When was the last time you drove 1,000 kilometres without any rest and in one continuous session behind the wheels? It is unlikely that most drivers have such a high degree of passion and almost certainly not on a regular basis. As such, at a time when car manufacturers are working towards improving the per-charge range of their electric vehicles, BMW may be quite content to keep the top range at somewhere around 600 kilometres.

A BMW official recently revealed in an interview that much of the claimed range figure depends on the kind of electric vehicle one is referring to.

In an interview to Australian publication WhichCar, David Ferrufino said that hitting the four-digit mark in terms of range isn't a dogged perseverance for BMW. “One thousand kilometers of range is not a target we have with our fully-electric cars," the project leader for 2022 BMW i4 was quoted as saying. “We are aiming at 600 kilometres for our fully-electric car and 100 kilometres with our plug-in hybrids for everyday driving."

There are many who believe that while the option of having a car with a mammoth range may be reassuring on long drives, the focus ought to be on quick and several charging options. This is what is likely to benefit almost every EV out on roads while range needs are something that may depend on each EV separately. “For example, we don’t think a range of 600 kilometres will be suitable for a BMW i3 as an urban car, but when it comes to the BMW iX or i4, we think that around 600 kilometres is a very customer-friendly solution," explained Ferrufino.

At present, Tesla Model S Long Range claims to have the best range at around 650 kilometres. But the rivalry is hotting up with development in battery technology making it possible to offer cars that can run for longer without the need for a refill.