HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Bmw, Tata Tech To Jointly Develop Auto Software

BMW, Tata Tech to jointly develop auto software

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 02 Apr 2024, 13:45 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The BMW-Tata Technologies venture, the first partnership between the two, will develop automotive software for automated driving and the dashboard sys
...
BMW
The BMW Group and Tata Technologies will each hold a 50% stake in the newly-formed company.
BMW
The BMW Group and Tata Technologies will each hold a 50% stake in the newly-formed company.

BMW Group and Tata Technologies will form a joint venture to develop automotive software for the German luxury carmaker, the Indian engineering services company said on Tuesday.

India is a software development hub for global automakers and auto parts makers including Volvo and Magna International, while also witnessing rising investments from companies including Toyota Motor and Mercedes Benz to boost production.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.30 - 9.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Curvv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv
Engine Icon1198 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
Engine Icon1956.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 10.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Avinya (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Avinya
Range Icon500 km
₹ 30 - 60 Lakhs
View Details

The BMW-Tata Technologies venture, the first partnership between the two, will develop automotive software for automated driving and the dashboard system among other features, the Tata company said but didn't disclose any financial details of the agreement.

The BMW Group and Tata Technologies will each hold a 50% stake in the newly-formed company, it added.

BMW has a manufacturing plant in the southern Indian city Chennai, and gets its engines in the country from Force Motors, while TVS Motor helps make the German company's motorcycles.

The joint venture will operate in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Pune and will commence operations with 100 employees, Tata Technologies said.

Tata Technologies, a unit of India's top carmaker by revenue Tata Motors, provides engineering and technology services to auto, aero and heavy machinery firms including Honda, Ford and Airbus. Its shares were up more than 7% after the announcement, before trimming some gains.

The company went public in November last year to become the first Tata Group company to launch an initial public offering in nearly two decades. Its shares have more-than-doubled from its listing price.

First Published Date: 02 Apr 2024, 13:45 PM IST
TAGS: Volvo city BMW Tata ADAS

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.