BMW and Force Motors celebrate roll out of 1 lakh engines from Chennai plant

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Jun 2025, 13:02 PM
  • Force Motors and BMW celebrate the production of their 100,000th engine at the Chennai assembly plant, marking a successful decade-long partnership.

The milestone engine was used in a BMW X5, with key dignitaries present for the commemorative event.
Force Motors in partnership with BMW have announced that they have just produced 1 lakh engines at their engine assembly plant located in Chennai. The 1,00,000th engine was used in a BMW X5. This landmark emphasises on the success of a decade-long partnership of the brands.

The commemorative roll-out was carried out in the presence of dignitaries from both Force Motors Ltd. as well as the BMW Group, namely Mr. Marcus Wollens, Vice President, BMW-Production Network 2, BMW AG & Mr. Thomas Dose, Managing Director, BMW Group Plant Chennai, along with Mr. Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors Ltd.

First Published Date: 10 Jun 2025, 13:02 PM IST
