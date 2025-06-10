BMW and Force Motors celebrate roll out of 1 lakh engines from Chennai plant
- Force Motors and BMW celebrate the production of their 100,000th engine at the Chennai assembly plant, marking a successful decade-long partnership.
Force Motors in partnership with BMW have announced that they have just produced 1 lakh engines at their engine assembly plant located in Chennai. The 1,00,000th engine was used in a BMW X5. This landmark emphasises on the success of a decade-long partnership of the brands.
The commemorative roll-out was carried out in the presence of dignitaries from both Force Motors Ltd. as well as the BMW Group, namely Mr. Marcus Wollens, Vice President, BMW-Production Network 2, BMW AG & Mr. Thomas Dose, Managing Director, BMW Group Plant Chennai, along with Mr. Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors Ltd.
