Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: What, when, where & all you need to know

The curtain raiser event for the second edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was recently conducted. Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry mentioned that it will be the world's number one mobility exhibition. The brochure and event film were also released for the expo. The minister also mentioned that the event reflects the India vision story and unifies the entire mobility value chain under a single roof.

1 Bharat Mobility Global Expo: What it is Bharat Mobility Global Expo is the unification of all the mobility-related expos in the country, also including the very popular Auto Expo. The show from this year is themed 'Beyond Boundaries: Co-Creating the Future of the Automotive Value Chain.' It is an ‘industry-led and government-supported’ initiative and is being coordinated by the Engineering Export Promotion Council India (EEPC India) with the combined support of various industry bodies and partner organisations including ACMA, SIAM, ATMA, IESA, ISA, NASSCOM, ICEMA, AICMA, MRAI, ITPO, Invest India, IBEF, CII, Yashobhoomi and IEML.

2 Bharat Moblity Global Expo: Multiple shows There will be mainly 9 specialised exhibitions held under Bharat Mobility's umbrella event. These will include the following: Auto Expo Motor Show (including ICE, electric and hybrid vehicles),

Auto Expo Components Show,

Battery Show (battery technologies and storage solutions),

Tyre Show,

Cycle Show (new bicycle models, accessories and innovations),

Steel Pavilion,

Mobility Tech Pavilion (connected and autonomous technologies, infotainment, etc.),

Urban Mobility and Infrastructure Show (sustainable urban transportation systems - drones, public transport and infra, etc.) and

Construction Equipment Expo.

3 Bharat Mobility Gobal Expo: Where it will take place There will be different locations for the various exhibitions of the global expo. The Bharat Mandapam in Delhi will host the Auto Expo Motor Show, India International Tyre Show, India Cycle Show, Bharat Battery Show, Steel Pavilion and Mobility Tech Pavilion. The Bharat Construction Equipment Expo and the Urban Mobility & Infrastructure shows will take place at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida. The Auto Components show will take place at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka, Delhi. It is going to be spread across more than 200,000 sq. metres and over 5,00,000 visitors are expected at the show.

