2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo dates announced, to be held at 3 venues

Following the successful inaugural edition held earlier this year in Delhi, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo has been confirmed to return in 2025. The government has announced the dates for the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 which will be held between January 17 and January 22. The mobility event will be scaled up compared to this year and will be simultaneously held at three venues in Delhi-NCR.

In a release, the government said that it decided to scale up the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in consultation with the automotive industry. The expo will now be held at Bharatmandapam at Pragati Maidan; Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Center) at Dwarka, and India Expo Center & Mart at Greater Noida.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 promises to showcase a wide range of commercial and passenger vehicles, electric vehicles, auto components, tyres, battery and storage components, as well as software integrated into vehicles. The expo will also incorporate construction and other ancillary equipment. This will be a big upgrade from the passenger and electric vehicle showcases that dominated the 2024 edition. Moreover, the Bharat Mobility Show brought back the Indian two-wheeler players, which were otherwise missing from the previous editions of the Auto Expo, particularly in 2020 and 2023.

The government said the Bharat Mobility Expo would be an industry-led event with active participation from Industry associations like EEPC India, SIAM, ACMA, ATMA, IESA, NASSCOM, ICEMA, Invest India, CII, FICCI and ASSOCHAM. The annual event also aims to highlight the start-up ecosystem within the mobility sector.

The Bharat Mobility Expo also promises to have new product launches, as part of the major highlights, apart from international delegations, buyers, and speakers. State governments will be invited to highlight their respective initiatives at the expo and attract new investments.

It’s unclear what happens to the existing auto shows created by the industry over decades. This includes the Auto Expo, Auto Components Show, and Automechanika, the Annual Auto Show or Excon. Notably, the Auto Expo was always a biennial event, while Bharat Mobility will be held annually.

The centre organised the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in a span of three months as a global showcase of India’s mobility advancements. The first edition was held at Pragati Maidan between February 1-3, 2024, in partnership with several ministries and industry associations.

