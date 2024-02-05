Is Bharat Mobility Global Expo’s annual nature an indicative end for Auto Expo?

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 was recently held in New Delhi with vehicle as well as component manufacturers showcasing both products as well as emerging technologies here. At the event, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that the event will henceforth be held annually. According to Goyal, the response to this year's expo demonstrates the growing importance of India's mobility sector.

The inaugural Bharat Mobility Global Expo, held from February 1st to February 3rd, attracted an attendance of almost 800 exhibitors displaying cutting-edge solutions. The event received good support with 150,000 registered attendees, including business visitors. Furthermore, the widespread international involvement from countries like Japan, Germany, Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand demonstrated the expo's worldwide reach.

The comprehensive expo featured the whole mobility ecosystem, including India's progress toward sustainable transportation. The event was organised by the Indian government in collaboration with major industry bodies, including the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Automotive Component Manufacturers' Association (ACMA), the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA), the Indian Steel Association, and Nasscom, and was supported by the Ministries of Commerce and Industry and Heavy Industries.

Goyal said that the expo acted as a facilitator for business interactions, promoting technological advancements, and fostering collaborations among industry leaders. It has emerged as a key catalyst for driving innovation, showcasing the latest technologies, and shaping the future of mobility, he added.

Is this the end for Auto Expo?

The government feels that the participation of various industry associations provided depth and credibility to the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, establishing it as a global convergence point for excellence in mobility. Previously, each body organised its own event, such as SIAM organising the Auto Expo.

With Bharat Mobility in place, it appears that the road to independent automobile expos may have been shut. It must be noted that OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) participating in such expos have to spend a sizeable amount to get their stalls set up and to display their products. This comes from a portion of their marketing expenditure.

While companies were previously eager to participate in and spend money on such events, recent advances in marketing methods have enabled OEMs to gain traction by organising their own events. A testament to that was the 2023 Auto Expo where majority of the Indian OEMs didn’t participate stating that they don’t see a value in the event anymore. It is clear that interest in the Expo has declined over the years, owing mostly to the fact that it is a costly event for companies.

However, one of the reasons for the strong participation in the Bharat Mobility Expo was that it was a government-organised event. While the newly formed event becomes an annual event, it appears that the long-running Auto Expo is on the verge of ending.

While OEMs will continue to showcase new and innovative technologies at Bharat Mobility, the location (now Pragati Maidan rather than Noida) and essence of the event will change with new organisers. In fact, Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM, appeared noncommittal during a recent conference, stating that SIAM will examine the future of Auto Expo internally.

While it remains to be seen how Bharat Mobility Expo evolves, one thing is certain: India's Auto Expo will have a new look and name starting with the next edition, with new organisers in place.

