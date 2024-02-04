Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 is a phenomenal success, claims Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, lauded the central government for the success of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. Describing the event as a 'phenomenal success,' Goyal emphasised the significance of bringing the entire mobility ecosystem together on a singular platform with a nationwide approach.

Addressing the media in the national capital, Goyal highlighted the expo's overarching theme, "Beyond Boundaries," as particularly apt for India's current trajectory. The subtheme, focused on co-creating future automotive value chains, resonates with the evolving landscape of the nation. Goyal shared statistics, noting that the expo hosted over 1,000 exhibitors and saw the participation of 740 media representatives.

"The registered visitor count stood at an impressive 128,000, with a notable presence of 34,000 business visitors. This exhibition covered the sprawling expanse of Bharat Mandapam," Goyal remarked, underscoring the event's nationwide impact.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 featured a diverse range of activities, including exhibitions, conferences, buyer-seller meets, state sessions, a road safety pavilion, and public-centric attractions like go-karting.

The expo saw an address held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Prime Minister Modi expressed unwavering confidence in India's economic trajectory, foreseeing the country emerging as the world's third-largest economy.

"It is certain that India will become the world's third-largest economy during our third term. Over the past 10 years, around 25 crore people have risen out of poverty due to the government's concerted efforts. Today's India is moving forward with the goal of making the country 'developed' by 2047. The mobility sector will play a huge role in the achievement of this goal," Prime Minister Modi declared.

The expo's success is seen as a testament to India's innovative strides in the mobility sector, with the government's commitment to economic growth and poverty alleviation at its core, the government believes. It added that as the nation sets its sights on becoming a developed country by 2047, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 stands out as a milestone in shaping the future of India's automotive landscape.

The collaborative spirit showcased at the event reinforces the belief that India is not just progressing within its boundaries but is indeed moving beyond them to co-create a dynamic future for its mobility sector.

