Bentley records Christmas song with sounds from its carbon neutral factory

Bentley has created a version of the Christmas classic carol - The Nutcracker - entirely from sounds found in its carbon neutral factory with the help of its various skilled engineers and craftspeople. The sounds include the snip of leather scissors, the hum of the sewing machines, as well as many other nique sounds from the factory.

Some other sounds used for the recreation of the song include wheel nut guns, paint sprayers, electric windows being tested, doors opening and closing, and the many parts of a Bentley being slotted, screwed and stitched into place. It all starts with birds singing over the solar panels of the factory and it concludes with a sound that warms every engineer and craftsperson’s heart – the roar of the kettle and the tinkle of a teaspoon in a mug.

Also Read : Bentley Bentayga EWB is the most comfortable car out there

The creation of The Nutcracker using the sounds of the factory highlights that when engineers walk around the factory, it is not just what they see that matters but the sounds that they hear are distinctive too. While commenting on this, SC Lause, Director of Elves, Northern Europe, said, “So, it occurred to me that creating the Bentley Orchestra would be a unique way to celebrate the extraordinary skills of Bentley craftspeople as well as showcasing their modern sustainable future."

In a separate development, Bentley recently partnered with shoemaker Dominic Ciambrone, known as The Surgeon, to launch limited-edition line of 10 Bentley-inspired sneakers, all currently reserved by Mulliner clients and collectors. As part of the partnership, Bentley will also unveil the 1-of-1 Bentley x The Surgeon vehicle next month during design week at Art Basel Miami. Alongside the car, one buyer will also be given a matching pair of 1-of-1 sneakers – the ‘Bentley x The Surgeon adidas Forum Low’.

First Published Date: