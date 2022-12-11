HT Auto
Home Auto News Bentley Records Christmas Song With Sounds From Its Carbon Neutral Factory

Bentley records Christmas song with sounds from its carbon neutral factory

Bentley has created a version of the Christmas classic carol - The Nutcracker - entirely from sounds found in its carbon neutral factory with the help of its various skilled engineers and craftspeople. The sounds include the snip of leather scissors, the hum of the sewing machines, as well as many other nique sounds from the factory.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Dec 2022, 12:27 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Sounds of a Bentley vehicle being slotted, screwed and stitched into place were also used for creating the Christmas song.
Sounds of a Bentley vehicle being slotted, screwed and stitched into place were also used for creating the Christmas song.
Sounds of a Bentley vehicle being slotted, screwed and stitched into place were also used for creating the Christmas song.
Sounds of a Bentley vehicle being slotted, screwed and stitched into place were also used for creating the Christmas song.

Some other sounds used for the recreation of the song include wheel nut guns, paint sprayers, electric windows being tested, doors opening and closing, and the many parts of a Bentley being slotted, screwed and stitched into place. It all starts with birds singing over the solar panels of the factory and it concludes with a sound that warms every engineer and craftsperson’s heart – the roar of the kettle and the tinkle of a teaspoon in a mug.

Also Read : Bentley Bentayga EWB is the most comfortable car out there

The creation of The Nutcracker using the sounds of the factory highlights that when engineers walk around the factory, it is not just what they see that matters but the sounds that they hear are distinctive too. While commenting on this, SC Lause, Director of Elves, Northern Europe, said, “So, it occurred to me that creating the Bentley Orchestra would be a unique way to celebrate the extraordinary skills of Bentley craftspeople as well as showcasing their modern sustainable future."

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Bentley Bentayga (HT Auto photo)
Bentley Bentayga
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 7.69 kmpl
₹4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl
₹3.29 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ferrari Portofino (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Portofino
3855 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.54 - 4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mclaren Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mclaren Gt
3994 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.72 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ferrari Roma (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Roma
3855 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.93 kmpl
₹3.76 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

In a separate development, Bentley recently partnered with shoemaker Dominic Ciambrone, known as The Surgeon, to launch limited-edition line of 10 Bentley-inspired sneakers, all currently reserved by Mulliner clients and collectors. As part of the partnership, Bentley will also unveil the 1-of-1 Bentley x The Surgeon vehicle next month during design week at Art Basel Miami. Alongside the car, one buyer will also be given a matching pair of 1-of-1 sneakers – the ‘Bentley x The Surgeon adidas Forum Low’.

First Published Date: 11 Dec 2022, 12:25 PM IST
TAGS: Bentley
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

KTM_RC16_1
KTM RC16 MotoGP superbike showcased at India Bike Week 2022
Ola_S1_Air_main_1666430289005
What offers are available on Ola electric scooters in December?
KTM_890_Adventure_R_new
KTM 890 Adventure R showcased as IBW 2022
Model_Y
Tesla Model Y is cheapest in this country
Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma receives custom made Lamborghini lookalike, developed from an old Maruti Suzuki Swift, as a gift from car mechanic Nurul Haque, in Guwahati, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_03_2022_000237A)
Assam man gifts a Lamborghini to CM but there's a catch

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Honda tried contacting Accord driver 300+ times in 11 years over Takata airbag
Honda tried contacting Accord driver 300+ times in 11 years over Takata airbag
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
PM Modi opens 1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur ‘high-tech’ expressway. Check details
PM Modi opens 1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur ‘high-tech’ expressway. Check details
In pics: Top 5 motorcycles at India Bike Week 2022
In pics: Top 5 motorcycles at India Bike Week 2022
Mumbai airport installs DC fast EV charging points, parking fees to be adjusted
Mumbai airport installs DC fast EV charging points, parking fees to be adjusted

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city