Bentley Bentayga EWB is the most comfortable car out there 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 10, 2022

Bentley Bentayga EWB has been elected by French automotive awards as the...

... luxury SUV which offers the best comfort

This model focuses on offering best rear cabin experience after Mulsanne

It comes with world's first auto climate sensing and postural adjustment technology  

The extended wheelbase gives passengers generous space 

It also offers 22-ways seat adjustment among its many features

Bentley Bentayga EWB comes with a 4.0-litre, V8 petrol engine

It can touch 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds

Bentley Bentayga EWB has a top speed of 290 kmph
Also check this luxury car of James Bond fame fetch millions as it goes under hammer
Click Here