Bentley Bentayga EWB is the most comfortable car out there 

Bentley Bentayga EWB has been elected by French automotive awards as the...
... luxury SUV which offers the best comfort
This model focuses on offering best rear cabin experience after Mulsanne
It comes with world's first auto climate sensing and postural adjustment technology
The extended wheelbase gives passengers generous space
It also offers 22-ways seat adjustment among its many features
Bentley Bentayga EWB comes with a 4.0-litre, V8 petrol engine
It can touch 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds
Bentley Bentayga EWB has a top speed of 290 kmph