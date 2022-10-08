Bentley presents limited edition Continental GTCs in soft pastels colours

Bentley made a limited edition of three Continental GTC Speed models in pastel colours inspired by the golden age of Hollywood.

Bentley has created a limited edition of three Continental GTC Speed models in soft pastel colours inspired by the golden age of Hollywood. These three ultra-premium Bentley Continental GTC Speed pieces adorn colours namely Jetstream Blue, Sage Green and Hollywood Blush Pink from the Art Deco era of Beverley Hills.

The Bentley Continental GTC Speed model in Jetstream II blue finish sits on 22-inch 10-spoke wheels featuring subtle pinstripes to the wheel edge. The interior of the bespoke model includes linen as the main hide along with contrast stitching with a secondary hide in imperial blue. The dashboard of the luxury car offers a high-gloss piano linen finish over imperial blue dual veneer.

The second Bentley Continental GTC Speed piece in Hollywood Blush pink also offers linen as the main hide and the deep red cricket ball hide has been chosen as the secondary contrast. These same colours have been picked up for the dual veneer on the dashboard and waist rails. The final Bentley that comes in a pastel tone of Sage Green offers an interior in dual colours featuring Cumbrian Green and linen.

Bentley Brand Manager Danika Quinn shared that these limited edition luxury cars from Bentley are here to honour the bygone golden age of Hollywood. “The experts at Bentley Mulliner brought my vision to life and helped curate a masterpiece collection for Bentley Beverly Hills that not only exemplifies the allure and grandeur of yesteryear, but also one that highlights the refinement and grace of modern-day Bentley craftsmanship," Quinn added.

The Bentley Continental GTC Speed comes with a W12 engine that can deliver a power output of 650 bhp. It can touch the speed of 100 kmph in 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 335 kmph.

