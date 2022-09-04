Watch: Bentley Mulsanne stolen in UK found in Pakistan

The UK intelligence agency provided the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement with information about the Bentley Mulsanne.

A Bentley Mulsanne that was reported to be stolen from London was recovered during a raid that was conducted by the customs department in Karachi, Pakistan. Based on information from the UK intelligence agency, the raid was carried out by the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement (CCE) to recover the Bentley Mulsanne.

According to local media reports, the British intelligence agency reportedly informed the CCE, Karachi, about a grey Bentley Mulsanne featuring a V8 automatic along with a VIN SCBBA63Y7FC001375 and engine number CKB304693. The Bentley was parked in DHA, Karachi. Following this, a physical search was done at the location, maintaining strict surveillance of the area. The team from customs then found the Bentley Mulsanne parked on the porch of a house.

(Also read | Bentley Mulliner Batur makes debut, paves way for Bentley's electric future)

Custom raided a house in DHA Karachi to recover Bentley which was allegedly stolen from London. pic.twitter.com/xoXvQIgiNO — Usama Qureshi (@UsamaQureshy) September 3, 2022

As the probe began after recovering the Bentley, the department took the owner into its custody. The owner reportedly stated that the car was sold to him by another individual who had agreed to clear the documentation process from the concerned authorities.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The video that has been posted on Twitter shows a couple of men pushing the Bentley Mulsanne over a ramp. The video has received more than 1,96,000 views and over 1,100 retweets. It has also attracted comments where many questioned how a stolen car cleared customs. A few suggested that the Bentley was imported using fake documents.

(Also read | Bentley pushes back its first electric car launch till 2026: Report )

Bentley ended the production of Mulsanne in 2020. The ultra-premium automaker had informed that it had manufactured more than 7,300 units of the luxury sedan. Bentley Chairman and Chief Executive, Adrian Hallmark had stated, “As the flagship of our model range for over a decade, the Mulsanne has firmly solidified its place in the history of Bentley as nothing less than a true icon."

First Published Date: