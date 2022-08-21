HT Auto
Bentley Mulliner Batur makes debut, paves way for Bentley's electric future

Under the hood, the Bentley Batur features a hand-assembled 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12 engine.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Aug 2022, 13:11 PM
The Bentley Batur comes with a powerful chassis system that gives the user the freedom to choose between ride comfort and body control. (Bentley)
The Bentley Batur comes with a powerful chassis system that gives the user the freedom to choose between ride comfort and body control. (Bentley)
The Bentley Batur comes with a powerful chassis system that gives the user the freedom to choose between ride comfort and body control. (Bentley)
The Bentley Batur comes with a powerful chassis system that gives the user the freedom to choose between ride comfort and body control.

Bentley unveiled its new two-door grand touring coupe, the Bentley Mulliner Batur. The new Bentley Batur sports a new design which the ultra-premium automaker says will be the design guide for Bentley’s future range of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). This new GT coupe is the successor of the Bentley Bacalar. Bentley informs that only 18 units of the Bentley Batur will be manufactured, each priced at 1.65 million euros.

Under the hood, the Bentley Batur features a hand-assembled 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12 engine. Calling the new GT coupe the most powerful Bentley ever, the Batur promises to churn more than 730 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque. In the Batur GT coupe, the W12 has been paired with Bentley’s eight-speed double-clutch transmission, and a sports exhaust to provide a soundtrack that keeps up with the level of performance. The entire exhaust system has been made of titanium while the finishers have been 3D-printed in titanium which is a first for the company.

(Also read | Bentley reveals Flying Spur Mulliner with Blackline Specification )

The Bentley Batur comes with a powerful chassis system that gives the user the freedom to choose between ride comfort and body control using the four-mode Drive Dynamics Control in the centre console. One can choose between Sport, Bentley, Comfort and Custom modes.

The design of the Bentley Batur previews the design principles that the luxury automaker is going to follow in its upcoming electric vehicle that it will bring in 2025 and the models following this debut. Bentley’s Director of Design Andreas Mindt said, “A mark of power and prestige has always been a long bonnet. Our new design cues include a line that stretches from the bonnet along the whole length of the car, connecting the bonnet into the body, making the car long and lean and giving an elongated proportion to the front end. We call this feature the “endless bonnet", and it’s the only accent highlight to the cleaner shape."  

(Also read | Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase edition production kicked off )

Bentley informs that one has an infinite choice of paints for their own Batur unit starting with the full Mulliner colour palette to fully bespoke paint or even hand-painted graphics. The GT coupe sits on 22-inch wheels, with the ‘standard’ option being painted in Black Crystal and then surface bright machined and polished. There is also a darker option available in dark gloss faces with satin spokes. 

The interior of the Bentley Batur has been created using sustainable materials. Customers can choose from low-carbon leather, sustainable tannage leather available in five colours and Dinamica, an alternative suede-like sustainable material to leather. 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2022, 13:11 PM IST
TAGS: Bentley Batur Bentley Bentley Batur GT Coupe
