Bentley Flying Spur Speed is the most driver focused version of the grand tourer

Bentley Flying Spur Speed is more powerful than other Flying Spur models. It sits between Mulliner and S models.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Sep 2022, 13:23 PM
Bentley has introduced a new grand tourer to Flying Spur luxury performance sedan's line-up. It is called Flying Spur Speed and according to Bentley, it is the driving-focused version of the Flying Spur. The Flying Spur Speed sits above the S model. Because of the new launch, the Flying Spur's line-up is complete and it also mirrors the existing Continental GT and Bentayga's line-up.

Bentley Flying Spur Speed gets a 6.0-litre W12 engine that has been turbocharged. It produces 635 PS of max power and 900 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that has been sourced from ZF. This is the same transmission that Bentley is using on the Continental GT.

The Speed has 85 PS and 130 Nm more torque than the S model. Because of this, the acceleration to 100 kmph has been improved by 0.4 seconds and the top speed has also been increased. The Flying Spur Speed can hit a top speed of 333 kmph that too in its sixth gear. The seventh and eighth gears are overdrive gears for increasing fuel economy while touring. The Flying Spur Speed can hit 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds.

The vehicle is rear-wheel drive most of the time but can send power to the front wheels when the system detects slip. There is Electronic All-wheel steering and Torque Vectoring on offer. Bentley has also equipped the Flying Spur Speed with Dynamic Ride. The front brakes are shared with the Continental GT. So, they measure 420 mm in diameter and are the largest iron brakes in the world currently. The brake calipers are finished in red colour for a sporty look.

Some of the body panels such as a front bumper, splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser and boot lid spoiler are now made up of carbon fibre. This helps in reducing weight. Customers can also get the Flying Spur Speed in Blackline specification. So, the chrome on the outside is replaced with piano-black.

 

 

First Published Date: 07 Sep 2022, 13:23 PM IST
TAGS: Bentley Flying Spur Flying Spur Speed Bentley Flying Spur Speed Bentley Flying Spur
