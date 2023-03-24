BBC slams brakes on Top Gear show after Andrew Flintoff injury

BBC has decided to axe the latest season of popular motoring show Top Gear after star presenter and former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff was injured during the filming of one of the episodes. Flintoff was seriously injured during in Surrey's Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in December.

Flintoff and a member of the crew were injured when a Morgan Super 3 - a three-wheeled roadster - flipped while being driven at a high speed. The Morgan Super 3 has a top speed of 130 kmph. This particular model had no airbags. Local UK media reported that Flintoff received serious facial injuries and also had several broken ribs.

The decision to axe the season altogether came suddently but has not surprised most considering the intensity of the accident and the procedure of following investigations into it. BBC also issued an apology to the 45-year-old and his family, wishing him a quick recovery.

Flintoff had a successful career as a cricketer before eventually retiring from the sport and building a career on television. He joined BBC Top Gear show in 2018. Post the accident, Flintoff decided to take a break from the show and because he was also involved in a high-speed accident in 2019 - may be reconsidering a career in front of cameras altogether.

