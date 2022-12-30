HT Auto
Home Auto News Baidu Gets License For Driverless Robotaxi Tests In China

Baidu gets license for driverless robotaxi tests in China

Baidu Inc said on Friday it had been granted the first license to test driverless vehicles on roads in Beijing, and would add another 200 robotaxis to its network across China in the coming year.

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 30 Dec 2022, 11:00 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
An autonomous robotaxi equipped with Baidu's Apollo autonomous driving platform seen on a road in Beijing, China. (Bloomberg)
An autonomous robotaxi equipped with Baidu's Apollo autonomous driving platform seen on a road in Beijing, China. (Bloomberg)
An autonomous robotaxi equipped with Baidu's Apollo autonomous driving platform seen on a road in Beijing, China. (Bloomberg)
An autonomous robotaxi equipped with Baidu's Apollo autonomous driving platform seen on a road in Beijing, China.

The Beijing-headquartered company, which generates most of its revenue from its internet search engine, has been focused on self-driving technologies over the past five years as it looks to diversify.

Baidu started to charge fees for its robotaxi service Apollo Go last year. It has predicted robotaxis will eventually cost half of what it takes to ride in a commercial car with a driver.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Rolls-royce New Ghost (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Rolls-royce New Ghost
6750 cc | Petrol Automatic
₹6.95 - 7.95 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details

Apollo Go, which operates in Wuhan and Chongqing without a safety driver, delivered a total of 1.4 million driverless rides by end of the third quarter, Baidu has said.

The company said it would begin testing 10 fully autonomous vehicles in a technology park developed by the government of Beijing as a step toward offering a commercial robotaxi service in China’s capital.

The push by Baidu comes as other companies outside China pull back from the bullish rollout schedule for fully autonomous vehicles predicted just a few years ago.

Tesla's “Full Self Driving" system, for instance, requires a human behind the wheel ready to take control, three years after CEO Elon Musk predicted the company was on track to deliver a fleet of a million robotaxis.

Tesla has been under criminal investigation in the United States over claims that the company's electric vehicles can drive themselves.

Cruise, General Motors Co's robotaxi unit, has said it plans to add thousands of autonomous vehicles in the coming year and to expand its service across San Francisco and other U.S. cities.

U.S. auto safety regulators said earlier this month they had opened a safety probe of the autonomous driving system used by Cruise after incidents where the vehicles braked inappropriately or became immobilized.

In October, Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG shut down their shared self-driving startup, Argo AI, after concluding that the mass deployment of a commercial autonomous drive system would take more time and money than the companies had predicted when they joined forces in 2019.

First Published Date: 30 Dec 2022, 11:00 AM IST
TAGS: autonomous vehicle robotaxi
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
Ola Electric will launch many more 2W EV products – a mass market scooter, a mass market motorcycle, and multiple premium motorcycles.
Ola Electric working on 6 new vehicles for the Indian market: Details
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph
File photo used for representational purpose.
Goodbye 2022: Five big hurdles faced by Indian automotive industry this year
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Mahindra
Goodbye 2022: Hot Indian concept cars of the year
Ultraviolette_F77
Goodbye 2022: Top electric two-wheelers launched this year
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

EV incentives in US to change from New Year: New tax credits explained
EV incentives in US to change from New Year: New tax credits explained
Baidu gets license for driverless robotaxi tests in China
Baidu gets license for driverless robotaxi tests in China
2022 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS: 5 things you should know
2022 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS: 5 things you should know
Not wearing seat belts caused death of 16,397 people in road accidents last year
Not wearing seat belts caused death of 16,397 people in road accidents last year
Watch: Massive 200-car pileup on Chinese bridge blamed on fog
Watch: Massive 200-car pileup on Chinese bridge blamed on fog

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city