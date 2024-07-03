Automotive news recap, July 2: Biggest stories that you may have missed

The world of automobiles is among the most happening sectors as exciting developments continue to take place in this space from all parts of the globe. Whether it is cars, motorcycles or automotive technologies, the insane pace of developments is continuous in this domain and keeping pace with that can often be a daunting task.

Passenger vehicle sales slowdown in India in June

Passenger vehicle sales witnessed a slowdown in pace in June 2024, with several major players registering sluggish growth last month. The SUVs and crossovers continued to grow, at the expense of small cars and sedans. However, despite that, the growth rate was slow in the Indian PV market. Some of the factors that played their respective roles in this slowdown were general elections, heatwaves etc.

Mercedes-Benz shifts focus on ICE from EVs

Mercedes-Benz has slowed down its pace in the electric vehicle segment, as the domain hit a slow lane over the last couple of months. Instead, the German luxury car giant is focusing increasingly on internal combustion engine-propelled vehicles. The automaker has hit a reset button for its electrification strategy.

New car sales slow down in the US in Q2

New car sales in the US have registered a slowdown in the second quarter of 2024, between April and June. Consumers are shying away from buying new vehicles, as the prices of these cars are at a high level. The most impacted segments are the pickup trucks and high-end models.

Aurus Senat limo, Putin's gift to Kim Jong Un uses parts from South Korea

Remember the Aurus Senat limousine? The luxury sedan that Russian President Vladimir Putin gifted to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un? The luxury sedan has been revealed to use parts that have been imported from South Korea, a country considered as enemy of North Korea.

Tesla sales drop for second straight quarter

Tesla's global sales fell for the second straight quarter despite price cuts and low-interest financing offers, another sign of weakening demand for the company's products and electric vehicles overall. Tesla claims to have sold 443,956 cars from April through June, down 4.8 per cent from 466,140 sold in the same period a year ago.

