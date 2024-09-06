Auto recap, September 5: Mercedes Maybach EV launched, FAME III coming out soon

The automotive sector doesn't sleep. Ever. But we understand that you need to. And if you are worried that a much-needed rest will put you out of pace with the fast-paced developments from the automotive market, worry not because we have you covered.

Thursday, September 5, saw a whole lot of action in the Indian and global automotive world. With the festive season approaching in the country, manufacturers are leaving no stone unturned to make the most of the expected demand. And globally, the focus for brands remains on outplaying each other to woo and wow potential customers. We handpick five of the most significant developments for you to take note of. Check them out below:

Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 launched in India

The most-expensive Mercedes electric vehicle or EV has arrived in India. Priced at ₹2.25 crore, the Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV may not be for everyone. It may not even be for everyone who is rich. But for the select few among the wealthy, the model offers the same levels of opulence that any Maybach offers but with the added advantage of sustainability and zero tailpipe emissions. (Read more here)

Bookings for Kia Carnival facelift version begins unofficially

The 2024 Kia Carnival is raring for its debut in the Indian car market and select dealerships have already started accepting token bookings for the luxury MPV. The Carnival was the second launch from Kia when the Koreans touched down in India, after Seltos. But the response was rather lukewarm at the time. But the company is now confident of the updated version finding more takers than ever before due to all the updates promised. (Read more here)

Volvo scales back EV ambitions

Volvo has been determined to stop selling vehicles with engines anywhere in the world from 2030 onwards. But the Swedish automaker may be having a bit of a rethink with news agency Associated Press reporting that the company is monitoring the slow pace of charging network in many markets, as well as subsidy issues, to be potential hurdles for battery-powered models. (Read more here)

New Jawa 42 FJ 350 deliveries to begin on October 2

Priced at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, the Jawa 42 FJ 350 has created quite a buzz in the Indian two-wheeler sector. Seen as a rival to the Royal Enfield Classic 350, the motorcycle was launched earlier this month and it has now been confirmed that deliveries will start from October 2. (Read more here)

India to launch FAME III for EVs in two months

The Government of India is working upon FAME III in what could come as a major shot in the arm for the Indian EV movement. H D Kumaraswamy, Minister of Heavy Industries (MHI), made the announcement at an industry event held in New Delhi. FAME-III is likely to ensure continuity of the incentive programme conducive to accelerating the growth of electric mobility in respect of innovation, infrastructure, and policy support. (Read more here)

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: