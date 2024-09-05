Multi-crore Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV launched in India

For the elite who want all the opulence and capabilities of a Mercedes GLS Maybach SUV but minus the guilt of emissions, there is a new option that is now available in India. Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV was launched in the country on Thursday with a price sticker of ₹2.25 crore (ex-showroom).

In many ways, the Maybach EQS 680 is the magnum opus from Mercedes-Benz, an important piece of work that tries to underline that luxury and sustainability can be assimilated seamlessly. And while no one expects a Maybach to be priced well enough for the rich, the super rich have always favoured the exclusivity that comes with such models. An electric flagship SUV? Rarer still, perhaps.

The Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 arrives in India via the import route and will be limited in numbers. The German manufacturer isn't exactly gunning for volumes but as it continues to aggressively expand its product portfolio here, it is also determined to underline just how serious it is about its vision for a future where mobility is powered by battery. Mercedes now has five all-electric models in India alone and has confirmed bringing in a sixth by the end of the ongoing calendar year. But the spotlight will remain on the Maybach EQS 680 as it is the top-of-the-line EV and the first ever electric Maybach model anywhere in the world. So what makes it special?

Mercedes Maybach EQS 680: How is its design different from Maybach GLS?

The Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 seeks to bring in all the luxury that is associated with Maybach models while looking different from the engine-powered counterparts.

The Maybach EQS 680 promises the same level of indulgence that any other Maybach model from Mercedes offers. And then some more. Its exteriors, however, favours the design language of Mercedes electric models and this is primarily highlighted by a Black panel radiator shell with vertical pinstriples, air inlet grilles with Maybach logo patterns, D pillar with Maybach logo and a slightly pronounced rear spoiler in high gloss black but with a chrome trim strip. The Maybach EQS 680 stands on 21-inch Maybach multi-spoke light alloy wheels.

The Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 has a wheelbase of 3,210 mm and measures 5,125 mm in its overall length while standing 1,721 mm tall.

Mercedes Maybach EQS 680: How plush is the cabin?

Forget Mercedes logo because the Maybach EQS 680 has a generous array of ‘Maybach’ logos tastefully sprinkled everywhere in the cabin - from the brushed metal pedals and surround lighting with Maybach pattern to the tray tables and a projector beaming in the logo on the rear footwell area.

A twin-screen setup is standard inside the rear section of the Maybach EQS 680 cabin. This is regardless of whether one opts for the two-seat setup or the standard three-seat layout.

And because it is a Maybach, the cabin is nothing short of a first-class lounge on an private jet on four wheels. The rear has two individual seats in its optional guise - or a standard three-seat configuration as standard - that can be adjusted in a wide variety of angles, including a nearly horizontal sleeping position. There are two folding tables that get leather finish and are large enough for conducting business meeting on the move. There also is Active Multicontour seat package that adds 10 massage options on the front seats. The rear-seat passengers can also look forward to calf massagers and an MBUX Interior Assistant makes most of these functions compatible with touch-free, gesture-controlled operations.

For creating the perfect ambience regardless of the chaos in the outside world, the Maybach EQS 680 comes with active ambient lighting system with Maybach-exclusive Rose Gols and Amethyst Glow themes.

The SUV comes with a 15-speaker Burmester 4D surround system with Dolby Atmos for a total power output of 790 Watts. And then there is a refrigerator compartment tucked behind the armrest between the two rear seats which has a 10-litre capacity and with temperature control selection.

The temperature inside an illuminated refrigeration unit inside the cabin of the Maybach EQS 680 can be adjusted between 1-degree Celsius and 7-degree Celsius.

There is a mammoth OLED hyperscreen at the front while MBUX high-end rear seat entertainment system for rear-seat passengers comprises of two individual screens on the back of the front seats.

Mercedes is offering a mile-long list of customisation options for buyers of the Maybach EQS 680, ensuring that no two units of the model may appear or feel identical.

All of these then make other features like a panoramic sunroof, scent diffuser system along with air purification, electric sunblinds on the rear two side doors as well as at the back, wireless phone charging and voice-activated operation for the side doors appear a bit plebeian in comparative terms.

In terms of upholstery, the Maybach exclusive nappa leather in Brown comes as standard but one can even opt for the optional Maybach exclusive nappa leather in crystal White or Silver Grey pearl shades. Additionally, there are multiple trim options that add to the list of all the customisations that a buyer can opt for.

Mercedes Maybach EQS 680: What are the key specifications?

Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 is offered in six colour options.

What good is all of this seven-star luxury if the Mercedes itself does not take drive well. Well, with a 122kWh battery pack at its core, the Maybach EQS 680 claims to have a certified range of 611 kms. Considering that there is 658bhp and massive 950 Nm of torque, or that this SUV can fire from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.4 seconds, means that the real-world range is still likely to be quite impressive for a machine that weighs almost three tonnes.

Apart from the six colour options as standard on the Mercedes Maybach EQS 680, it can also be had in these five optional shades.

There are two permanent synchronous motors on each axle which lends 4x4 capabilities to the Maybach EQS 680 which also boasts of rear-wheel steering that can tilt from 2.5 to 10 degrees as per the speed. AIRMATIC suspension further seeks to elevate the ride quality of the SUV.

