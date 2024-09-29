Auto recap, Sept 28: Tata Motors lays foundation of new plant, BMW CE 02 launch

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Saturday, September 28.

Tata Motors lays foundation for new Tamil Nadu manufacturing plant

Tata Motors laid the foundation for its vehicle manufacturing facility on Saturday in Tamil Nadu. The groundbreaking ceremony was held in the presence of Thiru M.K. Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons & Tata Motors, at Panapakkam in Ranipet district. The automaker will invest ₹9,000 crore in the new greenfield facility, which has been designed with an annual production capacity of 250,000 vehicles.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Tiago 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.65 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING BMW CE-02 ₹ 5 - 6 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Kia Sonet 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Baleno 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.61 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.54 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki XL5 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Tata Motors lays foundation for new manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, to invest ₹9,000 crore

This Kia security flaw could allow hackers take control of millions of cars

A group of security researchers recently revealed that they had found a critical flaw in the web portal operated by the South Korean carmaker Kia. The researchers revealed that just by using the car’s license plate number, attackers could easily geolocate and gain access to millions of Kia cars made after 2013. The security flaw could also let attackers gain access to the personal information of the car’s owners including their addresses.

Also Read : This Kia security flaw could allow hackers to locate, unlock and start millions of cars

BMW CE 02 electric scooter India launch confirmed on October 1

(Also read: BMW CE 02 electric scooter India launch confirmed on October 1)

The BMW CE 02 is all set to become the Bavarian manufacturer’s next major launch in India and will arrive on October 1, 2024. The company is expanding its electric vehicle range with the CE 02, which arrived just weeks after the CE 04 was launched in the country. While the CE 04 is a full import, the BMW CE 02 is made in India by the manufacturer’s domestic partner TVS Motor Company. We have ridden the CE 02 and watch out for our review on on October 1.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: