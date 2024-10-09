Copyright © HT Media Limited
Auto Recap, Oct 8: Mahindra Thar Gets Major Discounts, Byd Emax 7 India Launch & More

Auto recap, Oct 8: Mahindra Thar discounts, BYD eMax 7 India launch & more

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Oct 2024, 07:04 AM
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Tuesday, October 8.

Mahindra Thar gets discounts of up to 1.50 lakh

Bookings for the Mahindra Thar Roxx have been open for a while, and as the Indian manufacturer gears up to offer deliveries for the much-awaited SUV, its older, yet smaller sibling is being sent out with a bang for the festive season. The three-door Mahindra Thar is being offered with a discount of 1.50 lakh across all variants. This offer has been available since September before Mahindra started test drives for the Thar Roxx.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar gets discounts of up to 1.50 lakh ahead of Thar Roxx deliveries

BYD eMAX 7 electric MPV launched in India at 26.90 lakh

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, BYD has launched its fourth product in the Indian market, the eMAX 7. The new MPV is offered in two trim levels - Premium and Superior. Both variants get the option for a six-seater or seven-seater layout. Essentially a successor to the BYD e6, the BYD eMAX 7 has been priced at 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Premium six-seater version, while the seven-seater version is priced at 27.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Superior trim level starts at 29.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the six-seater version and goes up to 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the seven-seater option. Despite the drop in starting price as compared to the outgoing model, the new electric MPV boasts of enhanced design, features and mechanical upgrades over the outgoing model.

Also Read : BYD eMAX 7 electric MPV launched in India at 26.90 lakh. Here's what it gets over the e6 MPV

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dominion Edition launched in India

(Also read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dominion Edition launched with accessory packages for festive season)

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dominion Edition has been launched in India bringing special upgrades to the compact SUV right in time for the festive season. The new Grand Vitara Dominion Limited Edition is available in Alpha, Zeta, and Delta variants and can be had with petrol and CNG fuel options. The new Dominion Edition brings new accessory packages to the compact SUV with prices starting at 48,499 for the Delta variant, going up to 52,699 for the top-spec Alpha variant.

First Published Date: 09 Oct 2024, 07:04 AM IST
TAGS: BYD BYD eMax 7 eMax 7 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Mahindra Thar Thar Mahindra Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
