HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mahindra Thar Gets Discounts Of Up To 1.50 Lakh Ahead Of Thar Roxx Deliveries

Mahindra Thar gets discounts of up to 1.50 lakh ahead of Thar Roxx deliveries

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Oct 2024, 19:30 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The Mahindra Thar SUV is available with a 1.50 lakh discount as the company prepares for Thar Roxx deliveries.
Mahindra Thar discounts
The Mahindra Thar is being offered with a discount ahead of the commencement of deliveries for its younger, yet bigger five-door sibling.
Mahindra Thar discounts
The Mahindra Thar is being offered with a discount ahead of the commencement of deliveries for its younger, yet bigger five-door sibling.

Bookings for the Mahindra Thar Roxx have been open for a while, and as the Indian manufacturer gears up to offer deliveries for the much-awaited SUV, its older, yet smaller sibling is being sent out with a bang for the festive season. The three-door Mahindra Thar is being offered with a discount of 1.50 lakh across all variants. This offer has been available since September before Mahindra started test drives for the Thar Roxx.

The Mahindra Thar is offered within the official ex-showroom price range of 11.35 lakh to 17.60 lakh. It is an adventure lifestyle SUV with robust off-roading capabilities and its first generation model was launched in India in 2010.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar E (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Thar E
BatteryCapacity Icon60 kWh
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Bolero 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Bolero 2024
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Roxx bags over 1.76 lakh bookings in 1 hour of opening order books

With the launch of the second generation model nearly a decade later, Mahindra garnered a massive cult-like following for the Thar SUV. This eventually led to the launch of the five-door Thar Roxx, which managed to cross 1.76 lakh bookings in one hour. While SUVs are more popular than they have ever been before, the Thar model range stands out the most with strong consumer demand that does not ever seem to cool down.

Suggested watch: Is the Mahindra Thar Roxx loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?

Mahindra Thar: Key highlights

The Mahindra Thar is offered in 19 variants across three different trim levels, with three distinct engine options. The 1.5-litre diesel engine makes 117 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, while the 2.2-litre diesel mHawk makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm. Mahindra also offers a 150-bhp mStallion 2.0-litre petrol engine, but it is not offered with the 4x4 powertrain.

Also Read : Here is what the Mahindra Thar Roxx misses out on

The three-door Thar's cabin includes power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and roof-mounted speakers. The driver is given a height-adjustable seat, an Always-On TDM instrument cluster, and a seven-inch, drizzle-resistant touchscreen display.

The Thar also features an Electronic Brake Locking Differential (eBLD), which transfers torque to the tyre with low traction. The 4x4 models also include a crawl mode, which offers a burst of torque through low-range gearing in challenging situations.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 08 Oct 2024, 19:30 PM IST
TAGS: discounts Mahindra Thar Thar Roxx Mahindra Thar Roxx

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.