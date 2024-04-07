Maruti Suzuki India is aiming to ramp up its export numbers to 3 lakh units in this financial year
Maruti Suzuki is also reportedly aiming to ramp up the number to eight lakh units by the end of this decade.
Till about three years ago, Maruti Suzuki's exports were in the range of one to 1.2 lakh units per annum.
Maruti Suzuki decided to scale up and from those levels and in 2022-23 it reached about 2.59 lakh units exports and in 2023-24 the company completed 2.83 lahks
While the rest of the car industry exports actually shrunk by 3 per cent, Maruti Suzuki was able to grow by about 9.3 per cent to 2.83 lakh units a year.
With this 42 per cent of all cars exported from India are from Maruti Suzuki.
Maruti Suzuki plans to launch more passenger vehicle models in its various export markets that span over 100 countries around the world.
Maruti Suzuki is also aiming to enhance its distribution network and its more than 40 years of experience in the Indian market will be influential in that strategy.
Maruti Suzuki posted record export numbers in FY24 with 283,067 units, up from the previous best of 259,333 units posted in FY23. In comparison, Maruti Suzuki's exports in FY22 were 238,376 units.