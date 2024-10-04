Auto recap, Oct 3: Kia launches new Carnival, EV9. Record bookings for Thar Roxx

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Wednesday, October 3.

Kia launches Carnival MPV, EV9 electric SUV:

Kia held its biggest launch day event of 2024 in India with two new cars introduced. The Carnival MPV, which was discontinued in April last year, made a comeback in new avatar. The MPV will be offered as a fully-imported unit and will cost ₹63.90 lakh (ex-showroom). In terms of features, the 2024 Carnival includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a matching 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 12-speaker Bose sound system and an 11-inch heads-up display (HUD).

Kia has also launched the EV9 electric SUV, its second electric car in India, priced at ₹1.29 crore (ex-showroom). The three-row EV promises up to 561 kms of range on a single charge, is capable of generating 378 bhp of power and can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 5.3 seconds.

Mahindra Thar Roxx booking shoot through the roof:

Mahindra's latest SUV Thar Roxx has garnered unprecedented response after its bookings opened on October 3 morning. The SUV, which is the five-door version of the Thar SUV, clocked a staggering 1.76 lakh bookings within the first hour. Mahindra has said that it will notify customers about the tentative delivery schedules in a phased manner over the next three weeks. The delivery process will begin from October 12 which coincides with Dusshera festival.

Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV comes at a starting price of ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered across six variants. The SUV is available with both petrol and diesel powertrains, rear-wheel drive and all-wheel driver versions. as well as offer manual and automatic transmission options.

KTM updates 200 Duke motorcycle with several updates:

KTM has updated its 200 Duke motorcycle on October 3. The two-wheeler manufacturer has launched the KTM 200 Duke priced at ₹2.03 lakh (ex-showroom) with addition of a five inch colour TFT display equipped with navigation and bluetooth connectivity. Interestingly, this is the same TFT unit that is also found in the KTM 390 Duke. In 2023, the motorcycle was updated with a new LED headlamp. The bike gets powered by a 199.5 cc, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. The engine puts out 24.68 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.3 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

JSW MG Motor has opened the bookings of its third electric car in India - the Windsor EV. One can book the electric crossover with a token amount of ₹11,000. Deliveries will start on October 12. The prices of the MG Windsor EV starts at ₹13.50 lakh and goes up to ₹15.50 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

MG is offering a unique Battery as a Service package on the Windsor EV to make it more attractive for buyers. One can pay just ₹9.99 lakh for the EV and opt for its battery rental scheme which will cost the owner ₹3.50 per kilometer.

