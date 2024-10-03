MG Windsor EV bookings open: How can you book one?

Bookings for MG Windsor EV are open now on MG Motor India's online website and MG dealerships. The booking amount has been set to ₹11,000 with deliveries commencing on October 12. The new Windsor EV slots right in between the Comet EV and ZS EV . With its third electric vehicle, JSW Motor India wants to take some market share from Tata Motors which is currently leading the EV segment in the Indian market.

MG Motor India has opened bookings for the Windsor EV with a booking amount of ₹11,000. Deliveries will start on October 12, aiming to capture market

How to book MG Windsor EV?

The process of booking the MG Windsor EV is pretty straight forward. The customer just needs to visit the online website and click on ‘Book Now’. Once you are logged in with your phone number and OTP, you will be able to choose variants and exterior colour. The customer also needs to enter their PIN code, choose a dealership and fill in their personal details. The final step is to make the payment.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG Windsor EV 38 kWh 38 kWh 331 km 331 km ₹ 13.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64kWh 64kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG Comet EV 17.3 kWh 17.3 kWh 230 km 230 km ₹ 6.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG ZS EV 50.3 kWh 50.3 kWh 461 Km 461 Km ₹ 18.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tata Sierra EV 69 kWh 69 kWh 420 Km 420 Km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Watch: MG Windsor EV review: Crossing into crossover territory

What is the ex-showroom price of the MG Windsor EV?

The prices of the MG Windsor EV starts at ₹13.50 lakh and goes up to ₹15.50 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

What is the price of the MG Windsor EV with battery rental option?

The Battery as Service program reduces the initial price of the MG Windsor EV to 9.99 lakh, while the highest variant is priced at ₹11.99 lakh, both figures being ex-showroom prices. It is important to note that users will incur a battery rental fee of ₹3.50 per kilometer. For further details, authorized MG dealerships can provide additional information.

(Read more: How Tata vs MG war is electrifying EV battle this festive season. Check deals)

What are the specifications of the MG Windsor EV?

The MG Windsor is equipped with an electric motor that delivers a peak power output of 134 bhp and a maximum torque of 200 Nm, directing all its power to the front wheels only. This electric vehicle features a 38 kWh battery pack, which is reported to provide a range of 331 km. Utilizing a 3.3 kW charger, the vehicle can be fully charged in 15 hours, while a 7.4 kW charger reduces this duration by 50 per cent. Additionally, a fast charger can recharge the battery charge from zero to 80 percent in less than one hour.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: