MG Windsor EV bookings open: How can you book one?

MG Windsor EV bookings open: How can you book one?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Oct 2024, 09:56 AM
MG Motor India has opened bookings for the Windsor EV with a booking amount of ₹11,000. Deliveries will start on October 12, aiming to capture market
Windsor EV
Windsor EV is an attempt to strike a balance between the practicality of a Comet EV and the premium value of the ZS EV. And then some more. Launched at a base price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.49 lakh, it can also be had for a base price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh (all ex-showroom) plus a battery rental program.
At its core is a 38 kWh battery pack that allows the MG Windsor EV to have a claimed range of around 330 kms. As such, it is significantly more capable of running long distances than the Comet but will not go as far as the ZS EV.
The Windsor EV also looks nothing like the Comet or the ZS. In fact, its crossover design is likely to divide opinions. The rounded face will take some getting used to even though it gets a stretched LED light bar, LED headlights and an iluminated MG logo. There is a dash of chrome on the lower part.
The Windsor does not have a frunk - front trunk, unlike many EVs of today..
The Windsor EV follows a rather conventional design philosophy as far as its side and rear views are concerned. There is no exaggerated use of chrome and instead, the styling is kept mature and simple. Flush-door handles and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels lend it some character.
A mammoth 15.6-inch main infotainment screen inside Windsor EV manages to dwarf everything else on the dashboard. The 8.8-inch driver display has been taken from the Comet and so has the steering.
Plonking every car-related function on the main display unit inside the Windsor EV may be a futuristic take on convenience but is not very conducive to regular use. The display itself, however, is bright and crisp, especially when engaging the feed from the 360-degree cameras.
Is the Windsor the most comfortable EV to be in? Could well be because the flat-folding front seats mean you can take a nap while the Windsor EV is either parked or when it is getting charged. Just do not try this with the EV on the move because there is no ADAS!
A massive dashboard area inside the Windsor EV can be a picnic table on the move. Turn on Netflix on this giant screen and it can be a date night in an EV!
The plush rear seats are the best spot inside the Windsor EV. The cuhioning is absolutely phenomenal and a flat floorbed ensures enough space for three passengers. The car is also helped by a massive wheelbase that opens up a whole lot of legroom.
There are plenty of storage spaces all around the cabin. The large storage area between the footwell areas inside MG Windsor, for instance, is a big boon for compulsive shoppers.
At 600 litres, the Windsor EV also has a cargo area that can pack in the biggest suitcases that you can find anywhere in your house. The rear-seats also split fold for more storage options.
On the move, Windsor EV is definitely not the most exciting car to drive but it does a fairly good job of munching miles. It comes with four drive modes. There is some degree of tyre noise seeping into the otherwise quiet cabin.
Parked and charged! The Windsor EV can be charged fairly quickly using a 50 kW charger - 55 minutes for 0 to 80% charge. MG is also offering one year of free charging via all stations listed under its e-Hub application.
Windsor EV is an attempt to strike a balance between the practicality of a Comet EV and the premium value of the ZS EV.
Windsor EV is an attempt to strike a balance between the practicality of a Comet EV and the premium value of the ZS EV. And then some more. Launched at a base price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.49 lakh, it can also be had for a base price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh (all ex-showroom) plus a battery rental program.
Windsor EV is an attempt to strike a balance between the practicality of a Comet EV and the premium value of the ZS EV. And then some more. Launched at a base price of 13.49 lakh, it can also be had for a base price of 10 lakh (all ex-showroom) plus a battery rental program.
At its core is a 38 kWh battery pack that allows the MG Windsor EV to have a claimed range of around 330 kms. As such, it is significantly more capable of running long distances than the Comet but will not go as far as the ZS EV.
At its core is a 38 kWh battery pack that allows the MG Windsor EV to have a claimed range of around 330 kms. As such, it is significantly more capable of running long distances than the Comet but will not go as far as the ZS EV.
The Windsor EV also looks nothing like the Comet or the ZS. In fact, its crossover design is likely to divide opinions. The rounded face will take some getting used to even though it gets a stretched LED light bar, LED headlights and an iluminated MG logo. There is a dash of chrome on the lower part.
The Windsor EV also looks nothing like the Comet or the ZS. In fact, its crossover design is likely to divide opinions. The rounded face will take some getting used to even though it gets a stretched LED light bar, LED headlights and an iluminated MG logo. There is a dash of chrome on the lower part.
The Windsor does not have a frunk - front trunk, unlike many EVs of today..
The Windsor does not have a frunk - front trunk, unlike many EVs of today..
The Windsor EV follows a rather conventional design philosophy as far as its side and rear views are concerned. There is no exaggerated use of chrome and instead, the styling is kept mature and simple. Flush-door handles and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels lend it some character.
The Windsor EV follows a rather conventional design philosophy as far as its side and rear views are concerned. There is no exaggerated use of chrome and instead, the styling is kept mature and simple. Flush-door handles and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels lend it some character.
A mammoth 15.6-inch main infotainment screen inside Windsor EV manages to dwarf everything else on the dashboard. The 8.8-inch driver display has been taken from the Comet and so has the steering.
A mammoth 15.6-inch main infotainment screen inside Windsor EV manages to dwarf everything else on the dashboard. The 8.8-inch driver display has been taken from the Comet and so has the steering.
Plonking every car-related function on the main display unit inside the Windsor EV may be a futuristic take on convenience but is not very conducive to regular use. The display itself, however, is bright and crisp, especially when engaging the feed from the 360-degree cameras.
Plonking every car-related function on the main display unit inside the Windsor EV may be a futuristic take on convenience but is not very conducive to regular use. The display itself, however, is bright and crisp, especially when engaging the feed from the 360-degree cameras.
Is the Windsor the most comfortable EV to be in? Could well be because the flat-folding front seats mean you can take a nap while the Windsor EV is either parked or when it is getting charged. Just do not try this with the EV on the move because there is no ADAS!
Is the Windsor the most comfortable EV to be in? Could well be because the flat-folding front seats mean you can take a nap while the Windsor EV is either parked or when it is getting charged. Just do not try this with the EV on the move because there is no ADAS!
A massive dashboard area inside the Windsor EV can be a picnic table on the move. Turn on Netflix on this giant screen and it can be a date night in an EV!
A massive dashboard area inside the Windsor EV can be a picnic table on the move. Turn on Netflix on this giant screen and it can be a date night in an EV!
The plush rear seats are the best spot inside the Windsor EV. The cuhioning is absolutely phenomenal and a flat floorbed ensures enough space for three passengers. The car is also helped by a massive wheelbase that opens up a whole lot of legroom.
The plush rear seats are the best spot inside the Windsor EV. The cuhioning is absolutely phenomenal and a flat floorbed ensures enough space for three passengers. The car is also helped by a massive wheelbase that opens up a whole lot of legroom.
There are plenty of storage spaces all around the cabin. The large storage area between the footwell areas inside MG Windsor, for instance, is a big boon for compulsive shoppers.
There are plenty of storage spaces all around the cabin. The large storage area between the footwell areas inside MG Windsor, for instance, is a big boon for compulsive shoppers.
At 600 litres, the Windsor EV also has a cargo area that can pack in the biggest suitcases that you can find anywhere in your house. The rear-seats also split fold for more storage options.
At 600 litres, the Windsor EV also has a cargo area that can pack in the biggest suitcases that you can find anywhere in your house. The rear-seats also split fold for more storage options.
On the move, Windsor EV is definitely not the most exciting car to drive but it does a fairly good job of munching miles. It comes with four drive modes. There is some degree of tyre noise seeping into the otherwise quiet cabin.
On the move, Windsor EV is definitely not the most exciting car to drive but it does a fairly good job of munching miles. It comes with four drive modes. There is some degree of tyre noise seeping into the otherwise quiet cabin.
Parked and charged! The Windsor EV can be charged fairly quickly using a 50 kW charger - 55 minutes for 0 to 80% charge. MG is also offering one year of free charging via all stations listed under its e-Hub application.
Parked and charged! The Windsor EV can be charged fairly quickly using a 50 kW charger - 55 minutes for 0 to 80% charge. MG is also offering one year of free charging via all stations listed under its e-Hub application.

Bookings for MG Windsor EV are open now on MG Motor India's online website and MG dealerships. The booking amount has been set to 11,000 with deliveries commencing on October 12. The new Windsor EV slots right in between the Comet EV and ZS EV. With its third electric vehicle, JSW Motor India wants to take some market share from Tata Motors which is currently leading the EV segment in the Indian market.

How to book MG Windsor EV?

The process of booking the MG Windsor EV is pretty straight forward. The customer just needs to visit the online website and click on ‘Book Now’. Once you are logged in with your phone number and OTP, you will be able to choose variants and exterior colour. The customer also needs to enter their PIN code, choose a dealership and fill in their personal details. The final step is to make the payment.

Watch: MG Windsor EV review: Crossing into crossover territory

What is the ex-showroom price of the MG Windsor EV?

The prices of the MG Windsor EV starts at 13.50 lakh and goes up to 15.50 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

What is the price of the MG Windsor EV with battery rental option?

The Battery as Service program reduces the initial price of the MG Windsor EV to 9.99 lakh, while the highest variant is priced at 11.99 lakh, both figures being ex-showroom prices. It is important to note that users will incur a battery rental fee of 3.50 per kilometer. For further details, authorized MG dealerships can provide additional information.

(Read more: How Tata vs MG war is electrifying EV battle this festive season. Check deals)

What are the specifications of the MG Windsor EV?

The MG Windsor is equipped with an electric motor that delivers a peak power output of 134 bhp and a maximum torque of 200 Nm, directing all its power to the front wheels only. This electric vehicle features a 38 kWh battery pack, which is reported to provide a range of 331 km. Utilizing a 3.3 kW charger, the vehicle can be fully charged in 15 hours, while a 7.4 kW charger reduces this duration by 50 per cent. Additionally, a fast charger can recharge the battery charge from zero to 80 percent in less than one hour.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 03 Oct 2024, 08:58 AM IST

