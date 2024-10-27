Auto recap, Oct 26: Nexon gets new sunroof options, new Hero 250 cc bike leaked

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Saturday, October 26.

Tata Nexon now gets two sunroof options across all powertrain variants

The Tata Nexon was introduced with a single-pane sunroof on select variants. but the automaker changed that with the launch of the CNG version, which arrived with a panoramic sunroof on the top trims. Now, the Indian manufacturer has updated the petrol and diesel models of the Nexon with the new panoramic sunroof as well. The Nexon now offers two different sunroof options across all powertrains. The lower variants are limited to voice-assisted single-pane sunroofs for both petrol and diesel-powered models. The top-of-the-line Fearless+ trim gets the voice-assisted panoramic option. The Tata Nexon CNG comparatively has more variants which offer a panoramic sunroof.

Hero's new 250 cc bike leaked, is based on 2.5R XTunt concept

Hero MotoCorp has filed a new design patent for a new motorcycle. It seems like the production version of the 2.5R Xtunt concept that was showcased at EICMA last year. Hero said that they want to position it as a high-performance motorcycle. There is a possibility that the production version of the 2.5R Xtunt concept will be showcased at EICMA 2024 alongside the new adventure tourer. The launch of the motorcycle could happen in the first half of 2025. The new motorcycle could be the naked version of the Karizma XMR 250 whose design patent was also filed recently.

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 teased officially

Not that long ago, the Interceptor Bear 650 from Royal Enfield was leaked online. Now, the brand has officially released a teaser for the motorcycle on its social media. Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 will be unveiled on November 5. The Interceptor Bear 650 is expected to slot between the Interceptor and the Continental GT in the manufacturer's lineup.

