Tata Nexon now gets two sunroof options across range. Check details

The Tata Nexon was introduced with a single-pane sunroof on select variants. but the automaker changed that with the launch of the CNG version, which arrived with a panoramic sunroof on the top trims. Now, the Indian manufacturer has updated the petrol and diesel models of the Nexon with the new panoramic sunroof as well. The Nexon now offers two different sunroof options across all powertrains.

The Tata Nexon first received a panoramic sunroof on the CNG-powered models launched recently and the feature has now been extended to the petrol and diesel models as well.

The Tata Nexon first received a panoramic sunroof on the CNG-powered models launched recently and the feature has now been extended to the petrol and

For both petrol and diesel-powered models, the lower variants are limited to voice-assisted single-pane sunroofs. The top-of-the-line Fearless+ trim gets the voice-assisted panoramic option. The Tata Nexon CNG comparatively has more variants which offer a panoramic sunroof.

Variant Sunroof type Fuel type Transmission Prices (ex-showroom) Smart + S 1.2 Single-pane electric Petrol 5-speed MT ₹ 8.99 lakh Pure S 1.2 Single-pane electric Petrol 6-speed MT ₹ 9.99 lakh Creative + S 1.2 Single-pane electric petrol 6-speed MT ₹ 11.49 lakh Creative + S DT 1.2 Single-pane electric Petrol 6-speed MT ₹ 11.69 lakh Fearless + PS DT 1.2 Panoramic Petrol 6-speed MT ₹ 13.59 lakh Pure S AMT Single-pane electric Petrol 6-speed AMT ₹ 10.69 lakh Creative + S AMT 1.2 Single-pane electric Petrol 6-speed AMT ₹ 12.19 lakh Creative + S DT AMT 1.2 Single-pane electric Petrol 6-speed AMT ₹ 12.39 lakh Creative + S DCA DT 1.2 Single-pane electric Petrol 7-speed DCA ₹ 12.89 lakh Fearless + PS DCA DT 1.2 Panoramic Petrol 7-speed DCA ₹ 14.79 lakh

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon CNG 1199 cc 1199 cc CNG CNG ₹ 8.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon EV 40.5 kWh 40.5 kWh 465 km 465 km ₹ 12.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen Aircross 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Skoda Kylaq 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 - 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Prices for the panoramic sunroof start at ₹13.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol-powered Nexon with the 6-speed manual gearbox. As for the diesel, the six-speed manual gets the panoramic sunroof at ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The costliest model with the panoramic option is the Nexon Dark edition diesel priced at ₹15.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, this is the costliest model in the entire Nexon range.

Variant Sunroof type Fuel type Transmission Prices (ex-showroom) Pure S 1.5 Single-pane electric Diesel 6-speed MT ₹ 11.29 lakh Creative + S 1.5 Single-pane electric Diesel 6-speed MT ₹ 12.89 lakh Creative + S DT 1.5 Single-pane electric Diesel 6-speed MT ₹ 13.09 lakh Smart + S 1.5 Single-pane electric Diesel 6-speed MT ₹ 10.49 lakh Fearless + PS DT 1.5 Panoramic Diesel 6-speed MT ₹ 14.99 lakh Pure S AMT 1.5 Single-pane electric Diesel 6-speed AMT ₹ 11.99 lakh Creative + S AMT 1.5 Single-pane electric Diesel 6-speed AMT ₹ 13.59 lakh Creative + S AMT DT 1.5 Single-pane electric Diesel 6-speed AMT ₹ 13.79 lakh Fearless + PS AMT DT 1.5 Panoramic Diesel 6-speed AMT ₹ 15.59 lakh

Tata Nexon: Key highlights

The first-generation Tata Nexon was the first Indian vehicle to get a five-star safety rating from the GNCAP in 2018 but the current model boasts a more comprehensive array of features. The Tata Nexon is priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹15.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, along with various transmission options. The manufacturer has recently brought out CNG versions, a first-ever turbo petrol CNG option for any car in India.

Also Watch: Tata Nexon facelift first drive review: Can it set the benchmark higher?

This SUV is equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), Hill Hold assist, and a 360-degree camera. The Nexon also features a 10.25-inch floating infotainment display mounted on the dashboard, along with wireless compatibility for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The climate control settings are located in a haptic touch interface beneath the AC vents and the centre console is also equipped with a wireless charging port for smartphones. Incidentally, there are no cupholders on the top variants of the Nexon for the front passengers.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: