Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 teased officially, will unveil on November 5

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Oct 2024, 09:07 AM
  • Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 will use the same 647 cc air-oil cooled engine which is seen on other 650 cc motorcycles.
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 will share its platform with the Interceptor.
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 will share its platform with the Interceptor.

Not that long ago, the Interceptor Bear 650 from Royal Enfield was leaked online. Now, the brand has officially released a teaser for the motorcycle on its social media. Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 will be unveiled on November 5. It is expected that the Interceptor Bear 650 will slot between the Interceptor and the Continental GT in the manufacturer's lineup.

First Published Date: 26 Oct 2024, 09:07 AM IST
