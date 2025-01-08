Copyright © HT Media Limited
Auto recap, Jan 7: Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 top trim price, new FASTag rule in Maharashtra

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Tuesday, January 7.

Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e top variants’ pricing fully revealed

Mahindra has announced pricing for Pack 3 of its newest BE 6 and XEV 9e electric SUVs 26.90 lakhs and 30.50 lakh (both ex-showroom) respectively at the Unlimit India Tech Day today. Bookings for the Pack THREE of the two electric SUVs are slated to commence on February 14, 2025. Bookings for the rest of the variants will be announced in March. The preference selection of models will be available right away wherein users can register their interest towards Mahindra's latest offerings. The 'Pack THREE' of the BE 6 and XEV 9E SUVs is the top-spec variant being offered by the car maker and will come with all of the bells and whistles.

Maharashtra makes FASTag mandatory for all vehicles on state highways

After National Highways across India, Maharashtra will make toll payments through FASTags mandatory for all vehicles using the state highways. The Maharashtra cabinet announced its decision today (January 7) that the mandatory use of FASTag for all vehicles will be implemented from April 1. The decision was taken after the transport department had proposed changes in the tolling system on the state highways. This decision also means that the state government's earlier decision to waive toll fees for cars and SUVs at five entry points into Mumbai will also end on April 1 this year. In October last year, the government decided to exempt private vehicles from paying tolls at Dahisar, LBS Road-Mulund, Eastern Express Highway-Mulund, Airoli Creek Bridge and Vashi entry points.

MG Windsor EV price hiked

JSW MG Motor India has increased the prices of the Windsor EV by 50,000. The Excite variant now costs 13,99,800, the Exclusive trim is priced at 14,99,800 and the top-end Essence variant costs 15,99,800. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 08 Jan 2025, 07:38 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra XEV 9e BE 6 Mahindra BE 6 Mahindra XEV 9e FASTag toll plaza electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
