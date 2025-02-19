Auto recap, Feb 18: Tesla restarts hiring in India, Mahindra's plan to tackle Tesla, Kawasaki Ninja range discount…

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Tuesday, February 18.

Tesla begins job hunting in India immediately after PM Modi-Musk meeting

Tesla commenced hiring in India for multiple roles, almost immediately after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US and his meeting with the EV company's CEO Elon Musk. This move signals the automaker's possible nearing entry plans. The electric car manufacturer posted advertisements for at least 13 different roles in India on its LinkedIn page on Monday, which indicates that Tesla aims to strengthen its support team before starting official sales operations in the country.

How Mahindra plans to tackle Tesla challenge: Anand Mahindra reveals plans

The American electric vehicle maker, Tesla has again popped onto the Indian scene. While last year the eminent launch of the company in India got cancelled, in 2025, the EV maker has again started its hiring spree in the country, indicating its potential India launch, again. Tesla had announced 13 India-based job openings. This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Musk in the US along with President Donald Trump last week. This has spurred buzz on social media. A user on the social media platform ‘X’, asked Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, about his strategy to handle the competition. Mahindra in his typical witful way answered, “We have been asked similar questions ever since the opening up of the Indian economy in 1991."

Kawasaki Ninja range gets discounts of up to ₹ 45,000

If you are thinking of Japanese sports bikes to add to your garage, February 2025 might be the best time to get your hands on one. Kawasaki India is currently offering new discounts on its range of motorcycles offered in the country. The offers will remain valid until February 28, 2025, or until stocks last. The discounts range from ₹15,000 up to ₹45,000 on select bikes within Kawasaki India’s portfolio. Bikes eligible for the discounts are the Kawasaki Ninja 300, the Ninja 500, and the Ninja 650.

