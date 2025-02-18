Tesla hiring in India for multiple roles immediately after PM Modi-Musk meeting. Setting up shop soon?

Tesla commenced hiring in India for multiple roles, almost immediately after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US and his meeting with the EV company's CEO Elon Musk. This move signals a possible nearing entry plans of the automaker. The electric car manufacturer posted advertisements for multiple roles on its LinkedIn page on Monday, which indicates that Tesla aims to strengthen its support team before starting official sales operations in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla CEO Elon Musk during his visit to the US and the automaker's hiring advertisement immediately after it comes as

The Tesla LinkedIn page shows the automaker has posted advertisements seeking candidates for 13 roles, including customer-facing and back-end jobs. The roles Tesla is seeking candidates for include Customer Support Specialist, Order Operations Specialist, Business Operations Analyst, Service Manager, Inside Sales Advisor, Store Manager, Delivery Operations Specialist, Parts Advisor, Service Advisor, Customer Support Supervisor, Service Technician etc. The spectrum of roles Tesla is hiring for shows how the automaker is aiming to strengthen its sales and aftersales operations team.

At least five of these positions, including Service Technician and various advisory roles, are available in both Delhi and Mumbai, while the rest of the openings, such as Customer Engagement Manager and Delivery Operations Specialist, are for Mumbai. This indicates Tesla is emphasising setting its shop in both Delhi and Mumbai when it enters the country officially.

Tesla and India: An on-and-off relationship

Tesla and India have engaged in an on-and-off relationship for years, but the EV maker has stayed away from the Indian passenger vehicle market, despite it being one of the most promising and fast-growing electric vehicle markets globally. One of the concerns Tesla has repeatedly expressed about the Indian market is high import duties. Interestingly, the Indian government recently reduced the basic customs duty (BCD) on high-end cars that are priced above $40,000 from 110 per cent to 70 per cent in the Union Budget 2025. This will benefit brands like Tesla that are likely to import cars in India, at least initially, before starting manufacturing EVs locally.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: