Auto Expo 2025: Easy tips for free entry, how to reach and more

The Indian automobile industry is all set for the flagship automotive event of the country, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 , which is also going to mark the Auto Expo 2025. This is the second edition of the Bharat Mobility Expo. It is going to be the biggest automotive event in the country in recent times. This time instead of the Auto Expo and Auto Component Show, which were traditionally held at two different locations over the last few years, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will encompass several different automotive events under one umbrella. These events include the Auto Expo, Tyre Show, Battery Show, Mobility Tech, Steel Innovation, and the India Cycle Show. In a nutshell, the event brings the entire automotive ecosystem under one umbrella.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on Friday, which is expected to witness over 100 new launches across automobiles, component products and technologies. The key focus will remain on the Auto Expo, which will see launches, unveilings and showcasing of a wide range of passenger vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters with different ranges of powertrain technologies.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki e Vitara 60 kWh 60 kWh 550 km 550 km ₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING VinFast VF7 75.3 kWh 75.3 kWh 450 km 450 km ₹ 60 - 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING MG Cyberster 77 kWh 77 kWh ₹ 60 - 70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Hyundai Creta EV 51.4 kWh 51.4 kWh 473 km 473 km ₹ 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XEV 9e 59 kWh 59 kWh 542 km 542 km ₹ 21.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Everything you need to know

With the Bharat Mobility Expo slated to be open for the public from January 19 to January 22, if you are planning to visit the Auto Expo, here are the key details of the event you should know.

Auto Expo 2025: How to reach

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will be hosted at three different locations, which are - Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, and the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida. All these three venues are reachable by public transport options like the Delhi Metro, buses and cabs etc., as well as personal vehicles.

The Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan will host the Auto Expo, Tyre Show, Battery Show, Mobility Tech, Steel Innovation, and India Cycle Show. For visitors attending the Auto Expo at Bharat Mandapam, the Supreme Court Metro Station (Blue Line) will be the closest and walkable to the venue. Besides that, you can take a cab or your private vehicle to reach the venue. Also, there are buses available on this route as well.

Auto Expo 2025: How to get a free pass

Entrance to the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, including Auto Expo, is completely free for visitors on public days, which are between January 19-22. However, to get a visitor pass, you need to register by going to the Visitor Registration section of www.bharat-mobility.com and filling in the details.

The layout of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 has been clearly colour-coded for the different areas to be distinguishable. (Bharat Mobility Global Expo)

Auto Expo 2025: Which halls to visit

The Auto Expo Motor Show 2025 under the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will take place at the Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. This will be the place where car and bike lovers can flock to see the exciting new models, concept vehicles and new technologies being introduced by the OEMs.

Here is a quick look at which hall to find which major auto brands.

Hall 1 - Tata Motors

Hall 2 - JSW MG Motor India, Honda

Hall 3 - Kia, Isuzu, Skoda, Volkswagen, Bajaj Auto

Hall 4 - Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai

Hall 5 - Maruti Suzuki, Lexus, Hero MotoCorp, Suzuki Motorcycle, Ampere

Hall 6 - BMW, Porsche, Toyota, BYD, BMW Motorrad

Hall 14 - VinFast, Mahindra

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: