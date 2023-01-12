HT Auto
Auto Expo 2023 officially starts tomorrow: How to book tickets, reach venue

The biggest automotive extravaganza is all set to kickstart after a gap of three years. The Auto Expo 2022 returns to the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida and promises to be bigger and possibly better than ever before.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jan 2023, 12:25 PM
A number of globally-acclaimed car models - like this Toyota bZ4X electric car - are on display at Auto Expo 2023.
From some of the biggest launches to the most awe-inspiring technology, the Auto Expo 2023 has packed much for everyone and is expected to draw in crowds by the thousands. The organizers too claim to have worked overtime to ensure that enthusiastic visitors are provided every kind of support in order for them to enjoy a day out at the venue.

How to book tickets for Auto Expo 2023?

The Auto Expo 2023 is open to general public between January 13 and January 18. Tickets for the event can be booked online through BookMyShow. Do note that January 13 is marked as Business Hours and tickets are more expensive for this day. Tickets are also priced differently for the other days.

Auto Expo 2023 - Schedule and ticket prices 
  
Friday, January 13 750
Saturday, January 14 475
Sunday, January 15 475
Monday, January 16 350
Tuesday, January 17 350
Wednesday, January 18 350

The timings also vary from day to day. The doors to Auto Expo 2023 open at 1100hrs each day but close at 1900hrs on January 13, at 2000hrs on January 14 and 15, at 1900hrs on January 16 and 17, and at 1800hrs on the final day - January 18.

How to reach Auto Expo 2023 venue?

The India Expo Mart is well connected to Greater Noida, Noida, Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region. One can take ride-hailing cabs directly to the venue while those taking the Delhi Metro need to get off at the Knowledge Park 2 station. There would also be local taxis and autos plying to and from the venue.

The India Expo Mart is located around 55 kms from Indira Gandhi International Airport, around 40 kms from New Delhi railway station and 44 kms from ISBT in Kashmere Gate.

What you can and cannot carry inside Auto Expo 2023 venue?

Be sure to wear proper woollens considering the cold wave conditions in Delhi and adjoining areas. The organisers clarify that large handbags, briefcases, large ladies’ handbags, backpacks and such items are not permitted inside the venue as there are no cloak room facilities available. Food items, drinks, arms and ammunition, and other contraband are also prohibited.

One ticket is valid for one individual and pets are not allowed inside. Organisers further highlight that there will be no refund or replacement for lost tickets.

First Published Date: 12 Jan 2023, 12:24 PM IST
TAGS: Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Hyundai Tata Motors MG Motor India
