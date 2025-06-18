Audi delays ICE phaseout, to launch new petrol and hybrid cars till 2033 and beyond

Audi is hitting the brakes on its previously announced plan to phase out internal combustion engine (ICE) models by 2033. In a notable policy reversal, CEO Gernot Dollner has confirmed that the German luxury carmaker will now maintain production of combustion and plug-in hybrid vehicles well into the next decade, a report by Autocar UK stated.

The move aligns Audi with a growing list of global automakers that are tempering their electric vehicle (EV) goals in favour of a more flexible, market-sensitive strategy.

The move aligns Audi with a growing list of global automakers that are tempering their electric vehicle (EV) goals in favour of a more flexible, market-sensitive strategy. Dollner stated that the prior commitment to an all-EV future by 2033 was part of the “past management’s" roadmap and no longer reflects Audi’s updated priorities.

A new ICE and PHEV lineup

Rather than phasing out combustion technology, Audi plans to launch a fresh generation of ICE and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) till 2026. This refreshed lineup, according to Dollner , provides the company with a flexible foundation for the next 7 to 10 years, allowing it to adapt according to market conditions and regulatory landscapes.

Also Read : India-bound New-gen Audi Q3 makes global debut with Matrix LED tech, hybrid engines

Among the vehicles in the pipeline is the next-generation RS6, which is expected to feature a high-performance plug-in hybrid setup. Dollner also hinted that Audi Sport’s future products will continue to embrace combustion technology, especially in the RS badge portfolio.

R8 and TT successors coming?

On the possibility of reviving iconic nameplates like the R8 or TT, Dollner remained non-committal but optimistic. “We are car guys, let yourself be surprised," he teased, while also noting it might be premature to disclose specific product plans. This leaves room for speculation about how Audi might reinterpret its performance lineage in a mixed powertrain future.

No Small EVs—But A3-Sized Model on the Way

Interestingly, Audi is stepping away from the small electric car race. It will not build its own version of the upcoming VW ID.2 or its Skoda counterparts aimed at the affordable EV segment.

Instead, the brand is focused on a standalone A3-sized EV, which is currently under development and scheduled to debut in 2026. As the A1 and Q2 are phased out, the A3 and Q3 will serve as Audi's new entry-level offerings.

Also Read : Audi Q5 and Q5 Sportback PHEV drivetrains launched. Will it come to India?

Audi to Lead VW Group’s Next-Gen Tech Platforms

Audi’s future role within the Volkswagen Group is also evolving. The brand has been tasked with leading development of the Scalable Systems Platform (SSP), a next-generation hardware and software architecture for large vehicles. Originally conceived as a purely EV platform, SSP has since been redesigned to accommodate range-extender and hybrid options as well—aligning with the Group's more general dedication to a multi-pathway approach.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: