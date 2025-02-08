Looking for an ADV under 3 lakh? Here are five great options to consider

The Hero XPulse 210 launched recently at ₹1.75 lakh, ex-showroom
It is powered by a new 210 cc single-cylinder unit making 24.6 bhp and 20.7 Nm of torque
The Suzuki V-Strom SX is priced at ₹2.16 lakh, ex-showroom
Powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder unit, it makes 25 bhp and 22 Nm of peak torque
The MY25 KTM 250 Adventure was launched recently at ₹2.16 lakh, ex-showroom
The Yezdi Adventure comes priced at Rs ₹2.09 lakh, ex-showroom
Its 334 cc liquid-cooled engine makes 29.1 bhp and 29.8 Nm of torque
The new Royal Enfield HImalayan 450 is priced at Rs ₹2.85 lakh, ex-showroom
With its 452cc single-cylinder engine, the bike makes 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm of torque