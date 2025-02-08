Looking for an ADV under 3 lakh? Here are five great options to consider

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 08, 2025

The Hero XPulse 210 launched recently at 1.75 lakh, ex-showroom

It is powered by a new 210 cc single-cylinder unit making 24.6 bhp and 20.7 Nm of torque

The Suzuki V-Strom SX is priced at 2.16 lakh, ex-showroom

Powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder unit, it makes 25 bhp and 22 Nm of peak torque

 Check product page

The MY25 KTM 250 Adventure was launched recently at 2.16 lakh, ex-showroom 

The Yezdi Adventure comes priced at Rs  2.09 lakh, ex-showroom

Its 334 cc liquid-cooled engine makes 29.1 bhp and 29.8 Nm of torque

The new Royal Enfield HImalayan 450 is priced at Rs  2.85 lakh, ex-showroom

 With its 452cc single-cylinder engine, the bike makes 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm of torque
To know about the KTM 390 Adventure...
Click Here