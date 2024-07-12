Stopped by traffic cop? Here are the penalty amounts you need to pay for offence

While some of the penalty amount may vary from state to state, here is your guide to how much fine you may be staring at if stopped for a traffic-related offence

Driving a car or riding a bike on Indian roads may be a challenge and the urgent need of the hour is to adhere to every single traffic rule. But India is not known to have the most obedient of motorists anywhere in the world, this often coming at the fatal costs of accidents and crashes. As such, there is a need for stringent enforcement by traffic officials in the country. But as a motorist, even you have certain rights and this includes the need to know how much penalty you may be expected to pay if found guilty of a traffic offence.

1 What is an e-challan For those unaware, an e-challan is an electronic-based fine that can be sent to the registered phone number of the owner of a vehicle if the said vehicle is found to have violated any traffic rule. It does not matter if the owner of the vehicle was not behind the wheel at the time. An e-challan can be issued by a traffic police personnel or can also be detected through traffic-monitoring cameras.

2 What is the penalty amount for driving while on the phone? Driving a car or riding bike while also speaking on a mobile device can invite a penalty amount of ₹5,000 and can be as high as ₹10,000 for repeat offenders. It is important to note here that the penalty is not just for speaking on the phone but even making use of it in any way. So set the route before starting the car and be sure to check your social media before switching on the ignition.

3 What is the fine for not wearing seat belt? Seat belts are life-saving devices regardless of where you are driving and at what speed. It is also mandatory by law. Not wearing one or wearing one incorrectly can invite a fine of ₹1,000, as per Rule 138 (3) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR). This is applicable to both the driver and the front passenger even though all occupants inside a vehicle ought to wear seat belts in the general interest of safety.

4 What is the fine for over-speeding? There is nothing so important that speed limits need to be flouted, whether in a car or on a bike. Speeding above permissable limit is not just a threat to the person in the car or on bike but fellow motorists and pedestrians as well. The fine for over-speeding is ₹1,000 but in the worst of cases, suspension of driving license, impounding of the vehicle or even jailtime if another person is hurt or killed, or public property is damaged.

5 What is the fine for drunken driving? The law is especially strict when it comes to driving under the influence (DUI). Again, this is not just dangerous for the person who is under the influence of alcohol but all occupants, fellow motorists and pedestrians. This invites a court challan and the guilty person can be fined, put behind bars or both.

6 What is the fine for violating a red light signal? Once again, violating a traffic signal can be dangerous to multiple persons and can cause severe - if not fatal - accidents. An on-the-spot fine can be issued but usually, a court challan is issued while driving license can also be suspended.

7 What is the fine for driving without a Pollution under Control (PuC) certificate? Every vehicle regardless of class and category needs to have a Pollution under Control (PuC) certificate. This needs to be produced when demanded by a traffic police personnel. Failing to do this can invite a fine of up to ₹10,000.

