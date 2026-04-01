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Cars & Bikes Auto News Ashok Leyland Witnesses 5 Pc Yoy Growth With 23,743 Units Of Domestic Sales In March 2026

Ashok Leyland witnesses 5 pc YoY growth with 23,743 units sales in March 2026

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 01 Apr 2026, 20:22 pm
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Ashok Leyland recorded 23,743 units in March 2026, marking a 5% year-on-year growth. Driven by heavy trucks and light commercial vehicles, the company also launched a new battery manufacturing facility.

Ashok Leyland
Ashok Leyland witnesses 5 pc YoY growth with 23,743 units of domestic sales in March 2026 (Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Ashok Leyland
Ashok Leyland witnesses 5 pc YoY growth with 23,743 units of domestic sales in March 2026 (Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Ashok Leyland has announced that it has recorded growth of approximately five per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in total vehicle sales of approximately 23,743 units in March 2026. Additionally, the medium and heavy commercial trucks recorded sales of 14,138 units, a growth of 10 per cent from 12,882 units sold in March 2025. In addition to that, the medium and heavy commercial buses recorded sales of 2,100 units, a decline of approximately 34 per cent from 3,200 units sold during the same period the previous year. Overall, the total medium and heavy commercial vehicles sold by the company stood at 16,238 units, a growth of one per cent from 16,082 units sold in March 2025.

Ashok Leyland M&HCV: Domestic and Exports

The company further exported approximately 332 units of medium and heavy commercial trucks and 948 units of medium and heavy commercial buses in March 2026, taking the total tally of domestic and exports for the former to 14,470, an 11 per cent increase from 13,019 units sold in March 2025 while the latter recorded sales of 3,048 units, a 24 per cent decline from 4,019 units during the same period last year. The company sold approximately 17,518 units of medium and heavy commercial vehicles, a growth of three per cent from 17,038 units sold in March last year.

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Ashok Leyland LCV: Domestic and Exports

Notably, Ashok Leyland recorded sales of 7,505 units of light commercial vehicles in March 2026, a growth of approximately 17 per cent from 6,428 units sold during the same period last year. Not only that, but the company exported 358 units of light commercial vehicles in March 2026, bringing the total sales number to 7,863, which recorded a growth of 12 per cent from 7,022 the company recorded in March 2025.

This comes on the back of the company commencing construction of a new battery pack manufacturing facility at Pillaipakkam near Chennai. The greenfield project is expected to involve an investment of 400–500 crore and forms part of the investment commitments announced by the Hinduja Group under a memorandum of understanding signed in September 2025.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2026, 20:22 pm IST

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