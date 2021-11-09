Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Anand Mahindra honoured with Padma Bhushan Award 2020
File photo of Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra.

Anand Mahindra honoured with Padma Bhushan Award 2020

1 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2021, 09:37 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Anand Mahindra has been a prominent face among Indian industrialists and has a career spanning four decades.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has been conferred the Padma Bhushan Award 2020 for his contribution in the Trade and Industry domain. Mahindra was honoured with the country's third-highest civilian award by President Ram Nath Kovind at an event held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Mahindra has been a prominent face among Indian industrialists and has a career spanning four decades.

Trending Cars

Maruti Suzuki baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki ertiga

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.59 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki vitara-brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Trending Bikes

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The Padma Bhushan is seen as a recognition for his contribution to industry. “This is a recognition of our Rise philosophy—doing well and doing good at the same time," a statement from Mahindra Group read. “Anand Mahindra has over the years has showed exemplary business acumen and nurtured the growth of the Mahindra Group with the highest standards of corporate governance. The Group has expanded through diversification and acquisitions on a global stage, while continuing to strengthen the foundations of its core businesses."

  • First Published Date : 09 Nov 2021, 09:37 AM IST