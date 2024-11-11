Aftermarket sunroof installation is a really dangerous idea. Here's why

Sunroof is increasingly becoming a popular and high-in-demand feature in modern cars, even in the mass market segment, propelling many buyers to opt f

Sunroofs have become an important and popular feature for car buyers in India. In fact, sunroof is one of the key features that Indian consumers are fascinated about in their cars. Buoyed by this rising demand from car buyers, car manufacturers in India have started including sunroofs in their products at an increasing pace.

Several car buyers opt for sunroof-equipped variants of the cars in order to make their vehicles look more premium. However, there are some carmakers that don't offer sunroof in their products or not in all products. Consumers who seek a sunroof, but don't have the required budget often opt for aftermarket sunroofs. While this allows the consumers to avail of the feature at a significantly cheaper cost, it actually jeopardises the safety of the vehicle.

Yes, buying and installing an aftermarket sunroof is a dangerous idea. Car manufacturers perform an extensive study before incorporating a feature into any vehicle. Installation of aftermarket products jeopardising the structural integrity can reduce the strength of the vehicle's chassis resulting in safety issues.