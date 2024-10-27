After Delhi, this Indian state introduces odd-even scheme, not due to pollution

After Delhi, the Sikkim government introduced the odd-even traffic rule. Set to be enforced within the Gangtok municipal area from November 5, the Sikkim government's odd-even rule is not meant to fight air pollution, which is the case in Delhi-NCR. Instead, the state in the Himalayan foothills has introduced this scheme to tackle vehicular congestion.

Speaking to news agency PTI, the Sikkim government officials have said that under this system, odd-numbered vehicles will be permitted to ply on odd dates, while even-numbered vehicles can operate on even dates from 9.30 am to noon and 3.30 pm to 6 pm. The government officials further stated that an exemption period will be in place from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

Also Read : Odd-Even vehicle ration plan may be back in Delhi this winter to fight pollution

This odd-even scheme will be covering Gangtok's municipal limits, specifically along the national highway between Mayfair Fatak and GICI, Zero Point. However, the feeder roads will be excluded from this rule. Also, emergency service vehicles like ambulances, police and fire service vehicles along with essential service and certain government and media vehicles will be exempted from these restrictions.

Delhi government may enforce odd-even scheme soon

The odd-even scheme is a strategy the Delhi government has been implementing over the last couple of years in an attempt to fight the air pollution level in the Delhi-NCR, where vehicular pollution is a key contributor to overall environmental pollution. Under this strategy, odd-numbered vehicles ply on roads on odd dates, while the even-numbered vehicles ply on even dates. This move reduces the number of vehicles on roads.

The air quality deteriorated in the national capital over the last few days. On Sunday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 352, which is in the 'very poor' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). This is worse than the average AQI recorded at 255 on Saturday, categorized as 'poor'. With Diwali coming and air quality likely to deteriorate further, the Delhi government may enforce the odd-even scheme in a few days.

