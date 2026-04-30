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Cars & Bikes Auto News 207 Units Of Audi Q8 E Tron, E Tron Sportback Recalled In India Over Potential Brake Issue

207 units of Audi Q8 e-Tron, e-Tron Sportback recalled in India over potential brake issue

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 30 Apr 2026, 09:00 am
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Audi is recalling 207 Q8 e-tron and Sportback units manufactured between 2018 and 2024 due to faulty brake servo connections. Dealerships will inspect and replace defective parts for free to ensure safety.

207 units of Audi Q8 e-Tron, e-Tron Sportback recalled in India over potential brake issue
Audi Q8 e-Tron Sportback
207 units of Audi Q8 e-Tron, e-Tron Sportback recalled in India over potential brake issue
Audi Q8 e-Tron Sportback
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German automaker Audi has issued a voluntary recall of 207 units of the Audi Q8 e-Tron and e-tron Sportback. The electric vehicles have been recalled owing to a potential issue pertaining to the brake servo push rod connection. The recall spans several models, including the Q8 e-Tron, Q8 e-tron Sportback, e-Tron and e-Tron Sportback, manufactured between February 2, 2018 and June 11, 2024.

Q8 e-Tron, e-Tron Sportback Recall Issue

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the voluntary recall by Audi is centred on the bolted connection for the brake servo push rod. It risks not meeting technical specifications and gradually loosening over time, which, in this case, would not guarantee a secure connection between the brake pedal and brake servo, thereby increasing the chances of a major accident.

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Moreover, the company has stated that the affected vehicles are equipped with a controlled emergency braking function, which can be activated by pressing and holding the electromechanical parking brake button placed on the centre console.

Also Read : Hyundai unveils Tesla-inspired infotainment system with 17-inch screen, AI assistant

Q8 e-Tron, e-Tron Sportback Recall Management

The German automaker will manage the recall through its dealership network. The vehicles manufactured in these six years will be recalled, and an inspection will be done. If a vehicle is found to have a defective part, Audi will replace the part free of charge.

Furthermore, the owners of the mentioned models are encouraged to contact their local dealership or use the support channels provided to verify whether their vehicle’s VIN number is included in the recall.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 30 Apr 2026, 09:00 am IST

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