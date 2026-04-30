Hyundai unveils Tesla-inspired infotainment system with 17-inch screen, AI assistant

Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled its next-generation infotainment system inspired by Tesla . The new infotainment system is christened Pleos Connect, which comes anchored by a new artificial intelligence (AI) powered voice assistant that is capable of natural, multi-step conversations. Hyundai claims this new infotainment system will play a key role in the brand's strategy to accelerate its shift towards software-defined vehicles.

The new infotainment system will debut in May 2026 on the new Hyundai Grandeur sedan in South Korea. Post that, the carmaker will start a phased global rollout for the system. Hyundai will offer continuous over-the-air (OTA) updates for the new infotainment system, enabling performance improvements long after purchase.

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The new infotainment system comes as the OEM is stepping up its efforts to enhance futuristic in-car experiences and embed next-generation software across its lineup, including through a research lab that was opened in 2025. The automaker expects the Pleos Connect to be installed in 20 million (2 crore) vehicles across Hyundai and Kia through 2030.

What makes Hyundai's Pleos Connect infotainment system unique?

Hyundai's new Pleos Connect system has been inspired by the minimalist aesthetic seen on Tesla's infotainment system. The system incorporates a wide 17-inch central touchscreen that is designed to stay within the driver's line of sight. Also, interestingly, Hyundai has retained the physical controls on the steering wheel and below the screen to improve safety and usability. In a nutshell, the new infotainment system combines both digital and physical approaches to user accessibility of a wide range of functions.

Powering the new system is the Gleo AI, a voice assistant that is capable of understanding regular conversations instead of forcing users into giving robotic voice commands. This makes the new infotainment system further unique as the traditional voice assistants available in the automotive market receive commands through robotic voice commands, instead of usual conversations. Hyundai claims the Gleo AI can handle multiple voice commands to do a bunch of things at once, like turning down the AC and setting the navigation. Also, the Gleo AI claims to be capable of identifying and understanding who in the car is speaking.

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