2022 India Bike Week to happen on 2nd and 3rd December: Check details

India Bike Week will be hosted in Goa. This year, five different races are being conducted and several other events are being conducted. Two-wheeler manufacturers will also be taking part in the event.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Nov 2022, 17:32 PM
India Bike Week is back for 2022 and it will happen on the 2nd and 3rd of December 2022. This is the 8th edition of the festival that is returning after three years. It will be hosted in Goa in association with PETRONAS Sprinta. India Bike Week is Asia's largest bike festival. This year, five different races are being conducted and several other events are being conducted. Several two-wheeler manufacturers will also join India Bike Week. Some of them are expected to even launch their new motorcycles. Having said that, as of now which manufacturers will be participating in the event and which motorcycles will be launched is not known. 

The events this year include Wheelie Training, Biker’s Mart (Indoor & Outdoor Expo), Big Trip sessions, Ladakh Tent, the Club Village, and Jameson’s Howling Dog Bar among others. The festival ticket is available from 1,900 for individual riders (1 day) and Weekend Value Pack tickets (Including IBW Festival Kit with 1 festival T-shirt, 1 IBW Sipper, 2022 edition Decals and 500 KOGO Coins) for 2,800 only till Nov 20 and Lounge Passes at 5,000 per day. Club packages are 2,600 per person for a club with 25+ members. One can buy the passes by visiting India Bike Week's website. 

(Also read: Will Royal Enfield unveil these 5 motorcycles at 2022 Rider Mania? )

The races that will be hosted at the event are Hill Climb where the fastest one up a hill wins the race, the Mud Rush - a race across loose sand with twists and Flat Track which is quite famous as the riders have to slide while balancing the motorcycle and going around an oval dirt track. There is also an Adventure Flow Track which is an obstacle course designed for adventure tourers. Then there is Dirt Dash which will be conducted through dirt and slush.

First Published Date: 03 Nov 2022, 17:23 PM IST
TAGS: India Bike Week
