Will Royal Enfield Unveil These 5 Motorcycles At 2022 Rider Mania?

Will Royal Enfield unveil these 5 motorcycles at 2022 Rider Mania?

Royal Enfield is on a roll with its new motorcycles. The 650 Twins and the J-platform models have been very successful. Now, the manufacturer is preparing to launch more motorcycles soon.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Nov 2022, 16:10 PM
File photo of Royal Enfield SG650 Concept used for representation only.
Royal Enfield is developing a lot of motorcycles that will be added to their line-up. Several different test mules of motorcycles have been spotted numerous times on Indian roads as well as in other countries. Royal Enfield is also hosting its Rider Mania festival that happens annually and if the rumours are to be believed, the Chennai-based manufacturer could unveil five new motorcycles. Here, are the five motorcycles that Royal Enfield could unveil at the Rider Mania festival.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

The first and probably the most important motorcycle for the brand right now is the Super Meteor 650. As the name suggests, it is the more powerful version of the Meteor 350 that is currently on sale. It will be powered by the 650 cc air-oil cooled engine that is already doing duty on the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650.

(Also read: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 teased first time, will get unveiled on this date)

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

The second motorcycle could be the Shotgun 650. Royal Enfield showcased the SG650 Concept last year. It is a bobber motorcycle whose production-spec version could be called Shotgun 650. It will share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650 but will have a bobber-like design. So, the foot-pegs positioning and handlebar could be different. It would also be a single-seater motorcycle with a bobber-like seat.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

The Himalayan 411 has been a huge success despite its shortcomings. The manufacturer is working on a more powerful version of the Himalayan. Expected to be called, Himalayan 450 will come with a brand-new 450 cc engine which will be liquid-cooled. This is the first time that the manufacturer will be doing a liquid-cooled engine. It will still retain some of the iconic elements of the current Himalayan. So, a circular headlamp, exoskeleton and function over form philosophy.

Scram 450

A test mule of a road-going version of the Himalayan 450 was also spotted on Indian roads. Just like the Scram 411, the motorcycle could be the Scram 450. It will have a smaller front-wheel size and tighter steering geometry which should mean that it would be more flick-able while riding through traffic. This would be the motorcycle for people who will be riding it mostly in the city instead of during long tours and hard-core off-roading.

Hunter 650

Another test mule that has been spotted while testing is the Hunter 650 or Scrambler 650. The test mule had a scrambler-like design language and smaller spoked wheels. The engine was from the 650 Twins but it was equipped with a two-in-one exhaust that existed on the right side. This would help in saving quite a bit of weight. This and smaller wheels would help in making the motorcycle feel more flick-able than the other 650 cc motorcycles.

First Published Date: 03 Nov 2022, 16:10 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Shotgun 650 SG650 Super Meteor 650 Scram


