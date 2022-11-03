HT Auto
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Teased First Time, Will Get Unveiled On This Date

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 teased first time, will get unveiled on this date

Royal Enfield is working on atleast 5 new motorcycles. The first one to launch will be the Super Meteor 650. It will share the engine with the current 650 Twins.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Nov 2022, 09:39 AM
Royal Enfield Super Meteor will share its engine with the 650 Twins.
Royal Enfield is all set to add several new motorcycles to its line-up. Now, the manufacturer has teased the unveiling date of one of its upcoming motorcycles, the Super Meteor 650. It is one of the most-awaited motorcycles from Royal Enfield and has been under development for quite some time now. Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be unveiled at EICMA 2022 on 8th November.

According to the sources, the dealership training for the Super Meteor 650 is already being conducted by the manufacturer. The motorcycle might get launched in December 2022 or January 2023.

The Super Meteor 650 is a cruiser motorcycle and will sit above the Interceptor 650 and the Continental 650. It will share the engine with the 650 Twins. So, it will be a 648 cc, fuel-injected, four-stroke, parallel-twin motor that is air-oil cooled. The engine is capable of producing a max power output of 47 hp and a peak torque output of 52 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that gets slip and assist clutch. It is expected that Royal Enfield might retune the engine to suit the characteristics of the cruiser. But the engine in its current state is known for its smoothness, torquey power delivery and can sustain triple-digit speeds without breaking a sweat.

(Also read: Exclusive: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 launch timeline leaked)

In the teaser, only the rear of the motorcycle can be seen. It gets a LED tail lamp that is the same unit found on the Meteor 350. There are twin exhausts and split seats. The wide handlebar should offer plenty of leverage for the rider to cruise comfortably. The switch gear is also borrowed from the new motorcycles based on the J-platform. Then there is the instrument cluster which is also the same one found on the Meteor 350 and the Scram 411. The Tripper Navigation system is also visible in the teaser.

The motorcycle will get a LED headlamp which is the same unit found on the SG650 concept. The design still has retro elements and there will be plenty of accessories to choose from. The chassis on the Super Meteor 650 could be a beefed-up version of the chassis from the Meteor 350 or it could be a new one. As of now, no information about the chassis is known. However, the Super Meteor 650 will weigh a good 80 kg more than the current 650 Twins.

First Published Date: 03 Nov 2022, 09:39 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Cruiser
