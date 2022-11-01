HT Auto
Exclusive: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 launch timeline leaked

Royal Enfield's next launch in the Indian market will be the Super Meteor 650. It will be positioned above the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has spotted testing on Indian roads. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/happinessperkm)
Royal Enfield's most awaited product, for now, is the upcoming Super Meteor 650. It has been under development for quite some time now and several test mules of the cruiser have been spotted over the years. Now, there are rumours that Royal Enfield will unveil the Super Meteor 650 at Ridermania which is happening from 18th to 20th November. According to the sources, Royal Enfield has started dealership training for the upcoming motorcycle and they can launch the Super Meteor 650 in December or January. The price of the Super Meteor 650 will also be more than the current 650 motorcycles.

The Super Meteor will share the engine with the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. So, it will be a 648 cc, fuel-injected, four-stroke, parallel-twin motor that is air-oil cooled. It produces a max power output of 47 hp and a peak torque output of 52 Nm. It is paired to a 6-speed gearbox which gets a slip and assist clutch. Royal Enfield will likely retune the engine to suit the cruiser's character. Having said that, even in its current state of tune, the engine feels very relaxed at triple-digit speeds and there are no vibrations whatsoever.

(Also read: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 spotted ahead of launch)

The chassis on the Super Meteor 650 seems to be different than the one found on the 650 Twins. It could be a beefed-up version of the chassis that is being used on the Meteor 350. The Super Meteor 650 will be significantly heavier than the 650 Twins. According to the sources, it would weigh around 80 kg more than the 650 Twins.

In fact, even in terms of looks, the Super Meteor 650 looks like a beefed-up version of the Meteor 350. It still has retro elements in terms of design and looks. However, Royal Enfield has decided to modernize the Super Meteor a bit. It will come with a LED headlamp with an ‘R’ logo in the centre, just like the one that was seen on the SG650 Concept.

Royal Enfield is developing accessories for the Super Meteor. There will be panniers, soft luggage, a sump guard and some accessories for cosmetic upgrades as well. There will be Tripper Navigation on offer as well. 

 

 

First Published Date: 01 Nov 2022, 11:18 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Cruiser
Exclusive: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 launch timeline leaked
