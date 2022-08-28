HT Auto
Home Auto Mumbai's Double Decker Buses To Make A Comeback In Electric Form

Mumbai's double-decker buses to make a comeback in electric form

The BEST General Manager stated that these electric double-decker buses will push the number of commuters to around 40 lakh from 33 lakh passengers per day.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Aug 2022, 13:15 PM
File photo used for representational purpose only.
File photo used for representational purpose only.
File photo used for representational purpose only.
File photo used for representational purpose only.

Mumbai's double-decker buses will come back in electric form, stated a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking official. The source also added that the number of these electric double-decker buses will be almost equivalent to what it was back in the 1990s. Currently, there are around 50 double-decker buses which are plying in the southern part of the city and some of these are being used to give heritage tours. This existing batch of buses which were introduced in 2007 would soon go off the roads. 

An electric air-conditioned double-decker bus has been recently launched. The BEST General Manager Lokesh Chandra said the all-electric double-decker bus will hit the roads in September. This new electric AC double-decker bus comes with a twin door-stairway arrangement, bigger windows, bucket seats, CCTVs, charging points for phones and laptops and public address systems. “Two bus contractors will give BEST 900 electric double-deckers by the end of 2023. In the 1990s, we had over 900 double-decker buses and we are soon going to go back to the same situation by the end of next year," added Chandra. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Buying EV in Mumbai? Here's all you need to know before driving on battery power )

The BEST GM also stated that these electric buses will push the number of commuters to around 40 lakh from 33 lakh passengers per day. “These double-deckers will help us regain carrying capacity of 1.5 lakh seats per day, which were lost due to the introduction of smaller buses," said Chandra. 

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | How India's EV fleet could offer solution to world's car obesity problem )

According to a PTI report, officials said that BEST had the highest number of double-decker buses in 1990, however, after 1995 the figures started falling. By 2006, the city's premier road transport utility had 225 double-deckers as losses began to accumulate and operating costs started to increase.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 28 Aug 2022, 13:15 PM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility EV EVs
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Bajaj CT125X comes with a 125 cc air-cooled engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 
Bajaj CT X, India's most-affordable 125cc bike, launched. Check price
Honda has introduced new paint schemes for the Premium Editions.
Honda Activa Premium Edition launched at 75,400
Tata Motors has teased an upcoming SUV for the Indian market soon.
Arriving soon: A special edition Tata Motors SUV teased ahead of debut
Toll tax on national highways: The user fee on a stretch of National Highway is collected as per the individual Notification published in the Official Gazette by the Central Government. (File photo)
No toll tax on national highways if returning within 12 hours? Claims debunked

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Anand Mahindra urges Nitin Gadkari for more 'trunnels'. Here's what he means
Anand Mahindra urges Nitin Gadkari for more 'trunnels'. Here's what he means
Urban Cruiser Hyryder drive review: Does Toyota deliver a hybrid-powered punch?
Urban Cruiser Hyryder drive review: Does Toyota deliver a hybrid-powered punch?
Mumbai's double-decker buses to make a comeback in electric form
Mumbai's double-decker buses to make a comeback in electric form
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
Tata Motors aims to maintain dominant position in SUV segment
Tata Motors aims to maintain dominant position in SUV segment

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city