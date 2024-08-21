Made-in-India Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 launched in Malaysia

Royal Enfield has launched the new Himalayan 450 in Malaysia. The adventure tourer is made in India at the company’s facility in Tamil Nadu and is being exported to Malaysia, wherein it will be sold by Didi Group, the manufacturer’s sole distributor in the market. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is built to the same specifications the world over, apart from the regulatory requirements.

Malaysia is the latest market to get the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 after the model went on sale in the US as recently as last month. The motorcycle draws power from the same 452 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets USD front forks with a monoshock at the rear from Showa.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan has five colour options and is sold in three variants - Base, Pass, and Summit - globally

The Himalayan 450 also gets a ride-by-wire throttle that brings two riding modes, while the switchable ABS feature further allows more personalisation for riders. The bike rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels. While India still awaits the tubeless rims on the ADV, the Malaysian market should get the same as an option.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is available in three variants - Base, Pass, and Summit. Prices in Malaysia start at 30,600 ringgit (approx. ₹5.87 lakh), going up to 32,200 ringgit (approx. ₹6.17 lakh). The model is offered in five colour options. Other features include the round TFT instrument console with Google-based navigation.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 takes on a host of adventure bikes in the segment in India and overseas. This includes the KTM 390 Adventure, Triumph Scrambler 400 X, BMW G 310 GS, and more. Royal Enfield Malaysia is offering a three-year warranty with roadside assistance and three complimentary services.

