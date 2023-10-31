Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 in fresh new images

The Himalayan 452 might be the most awaited motorcycle of 2023
It will be launched on 7th November
The biggest talking point about the motorcycle it its new 450 cc engine.
It is a liquid-cooled unit that makes it more powerful than the current Himalayan which uses a 411 cc engine
The motorcycle comes with a new digital instrument cluster that integrates a newer version of Tripper Navigation
The fuel tank should have more capacity and will get an exoskeleton to mount jerry cans
There is a 21-inch spoked rim in the front and a 17-inch spoked rim at the rear.
Up-front there is a LED headlamp with a windscreen to protect the rider from windblast.
There is a side mounted stubby exhaust