Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 power and torque outputs revealed. Check them out

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the much-awaited new-generation Himalayan 452 in the Indian market on 7th November. Now, the manufacturer has finally revealed the power and torque outputs of the Himalayan 452's new engine. It puts out 40 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 40 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty will be a 6-speed unit.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 31 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 in Kamet White colour scheme.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 in Kamet White colour scheme.

In a typical Royal Enfield fashion, the engine is tuned for low-end torque. In fact, 35 Nm of torque is available from as low as 3,000 rpm. The peak torque arrives at 5,000 rpm and then the torque tapers off. The new engine is being called the Sherpa 450. Royal Enfield is comparing the Sherpa 450 to the LS 410 which is currently being used on the Himalayan 411 and the Scram 411. The LS 410 produces a peak torque output of 32 Nm 4,000 rpm and a peak power output of 23.97 bhp. So, the new Sherpa 450 is a significant improvement over the LS 410.

The engine is still a single-cylinder unit but now gets liquid-cooling which is a first for Royal Enfield. It will be interesting to see how the service centres handle the new engine. The Sherpa 450 will also be used in a new scrambler motorcycle which is currently being tested by the manufacturer. Where the Himalayan 452 is made for off-road and touring, the scrambler will be more suited for city use as it will have a smaller front wheel.

A comparison of torque output of the new 450 cc engine and the current 411 cc engine.
A comparison of torque output of the new 450 cc engine and the current 411 cc engine.

The front wheel on the Himalayan 452 is a 21-inch unit while the rear one is a 17-inch unit. Suspension duties are performed by Showa up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. They are long-travel units to tackle off-road situations. Braking duties are performed by a disc brake in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer which can be turned off on the rear wheel.

In terms of features, the motorcycle continues to come with an exoskeleton for mounting jerry cans, there is a rear luggage rack that can hold 5 kg, LED lighting and a new digital instrument cluster that supports a newer version of the Tripper Navigation system that can show full maps.

First Published Date: 31 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST
