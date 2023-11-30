Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 deliveries commence in India

After launching the much-awaited Himalayan 450 at Motoverse 2023, Royal Enfield has started deliveries of the motorcycle in India. The new Himalayan is being offered in three variants but the only difference between the three is the colour schemes. So, even the base variant comes with all the features. The introductory ex-showroom prices of the Himalayan start at ₹2.69 lakh and go up to ₹2.84 lakh ex-showroom.

Powering the new Himalayan is an all-new engine which Royal Enfield calls Sherpa 450. It is a single-cylinder unit that gets liquid cooling and produces a max power output of 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch. The motorcycle also gets ride-by-wire which has enabled Royal Enfield to offer riding modes. There are two of them - Performance and Eco. The only difference between the two is the throttle response.

There are also a lot of features on offer with the new Himalayan. It comes with an all-new TFT instrument cluster that shows all the necessary information. There is a joystick to control the instrument cluster and it also comes with Bluetooth connectivity that enables Tripper Navigation and full maps.

The 452 now uses an all-new twin-spar tubular frame that is suspended by up-side down 43 mm forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are done by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer that is switchable on the rear wheel.

Watch: Royal Enfield Himalayan review: Adventure icon with brand new fashion

Both motorcycles use a 21-inch wheel in the front and a 17-inch unit at the rear. They are spoked wheels whereas the international variants will get tubeless spoked wheels which is a big thing. Royal Enfield is currently trying to homologate the spoked tubeless wheels for the Indian market.

